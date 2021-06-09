Eagles Waive Record-Setting QB, Sign Ex-Jaguars WR

Training camp might be six weeks away but roster moves are happening across the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles waived three players on Wednesday, including third-string quarterback Jamie Newman and injured receiver Trevon Grimes.

The team also cut ties with Khalil Tate, a former college quarterback who was trying to latch on as a wideout. The Eagles first signed Tate as an undrafted rookie last year but released him prior to training camp. Grimes recently underwent a minor knee procedure, but it must have been serious enough to expedite his exit.

The decision to cut ties with Newman is the most surprising of the three moves considering he was the only other quarterback on the roster. Newman was a dual-threat starter at Wake Forest where he set a school record with 227.9 career total offense yards per game. He finished with 45 total touchdowns in three college seasons (35 passing, 10 rushing).

That leaves only Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco left on the depth chart under center. Philadelphia will need to sign at least one more arm before training camp starts in mid-July. Unfortunately, it’s pretty slim pickings out there on the free-agent scrap heap. Top signal-callers available include Alex Smith, Robert Griffin III, Matt Barkley, Nick Mullens, Brett Hundley, Ryan Finley. And Smith, who spent last year in Washington, is reportedly in talks with four networks to become a TV analyst.

Eagles Sign Ex-Jaguars, Boston College WR

The Eagles also added a player to take one of those open roster spots. The team reached an agreement with former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Michael Walker. He spent last season on injured reserve after seeing action in seven games in 2019.

Walker made two catches for 15 yards while carving out a niche on special teams. Walker (5-foot-11, 194 pounds) returned three punts for 13 yards and 18 kicks for 411 yards. The Florida native went undrafted out of Boston College in 2019. He was named second-team All-ACC in 2018 and third-team All-ACC in 2017.

The Eagles reached an agreement with former Jags WR Michael Walker, his agent tells @AdamSchefter. Walker had some punt/kick return duties his rookie year, did not play last year. Eagles also waived QB Jamie Newman and WR Khalil Tate, and waived/injured WR Trevon Grimes. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 9, 2021

Passing Game Coordinator Previews Offense

Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo met with reporters on Tuesday to discuss the new-look offense. He has been one-third of the brain trust, along with head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, in charge of installing their system.

Patullo mentioned borrowing concepts from previous coaches he’s worked for over the years, guys like Ken Whisenhunt, Chan Gailey, Frank Reich. But the 39-year-old coach wanted to be clear that this will the “Philadelphia Eagles offense” and not a carbon copy of another aerial attack.

“It’s a good mix. It’s obviously going to be the Philadelphia Eagles offense and training camp will obviously help us with that to solidify what we want to do, what we’re going to hang our hat on, and kind of what direction we’re going in,” Patullo said. “We have a good feel of what we want to do with the last few weeks of work. It’s a good mixture. Look around the league, the offenses are kind of evolving every year. As a coach, that’s your job, you have to evolve. You have to study other people and take what you like and past experiences, and go from there.”

Eagles are hiring Colts assistant coach Kevin Patullo as the pass game coordinator He coached receivers and then the passing game last year with Colts I’m told Eagles will also have an OC pic.twitter.com/H4YRtuvJWm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 24, 2021

