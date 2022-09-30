Jason Kelce Sends Strong ‘Frickin’ Message to Eagles Fans

Philadephia Eagles center Jason Kelce isn’t allowed to partake in sports gambling. The NFL doesn’t permit players to engage in that particular vice (see: Calvin Ridley’s predicament). However, Kelce wasn’t shy about giving out some free advice for those looking for a good prop bet this week.

Bet on Eagles fans to shower Doug Pederson with cheers, not boos. Pederson earned the right to return to Lincoln Financial Field as a conquering hero.

“I don’t think it really ends well anywhere for anybody but I hope Doug looks back at his time in Philadelphia and loves [it]. He won a frickin’ Super Bowl,” Kelce said on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. “We went to the playoffs three times. We had a lot of success and that was largely because of him as the leader and head coach of those teams. He had an uncanny ability of getting the most out of guys.

“And we had a great roster, we had a great coach, and we accomplished a lot together, and I think the players certainly miss him and love Doug. The city? There aren’t too many times a former player comes back to a Philadelphia environment and gets cheered … I really think the Linc is going to erupt with cheers for Doug Pederson.”

A lazy week (even by their standards) for the national NFL media, speculating whether Doug Pederson will get booed by #Eagles fans on Sunday. What? Speculating that the earth will stop turning would have been more interesting, and about an equally likely thing. https://t.co/1XZ8XC9ZYK — Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) September 30, 2022

Kelce’s affection for Pederson is no secret. He’s gone on record multiple times with it. His latest message was geared more toward the Philly rowdies: standing ovations only.

“Philadelphia, if there is one place where you’re going to get booed, it’s Philadelphia,” Kelce said. “I think Doug left on good terms with the city. If I was a betting man — I wonder if that’s going to be a prop bet? — I think he’s going to get a standing ovation. Standing.”

Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham React to Pederson

It’s unclear if Eagles fans will heed Kelce’s advice on how to treat Pederson in Week 4. He is the enemy now and those immaculate Super Bowl vibes are almost five years old at this point. Whatever the crowd does won’t affect how the players treat a respected former coach who guided them to the promised land.

“I’ll say hi to him after the game,” right tackle Lane Johnson told Eagles Today. “I owe a lot to Doug. He helped resurrect my career. I expect him to probably get a standing ovation just for what he did here and how he was and how he treated players. People don’t forget that. It will be weird seeing him on the other sideline there.”

Doug Pederson appreciation post. I wish things ended differently, but I’m forever grateful for what he did for this organization. • 3 Straight Postseason Appearances

• 4 Postseason Wins

• Super Bowl 52 Champion pic.twitter.com/W7XoB6f8yZ — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) September 30, 2022

Johnson is one of eight players remaining on the roster from that championship-winning squad. Brandon Graham is another one of those guys. He’ll wrap Pederson up in a huge bear hug prior to kickoff, then unleash on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars once the whistle blows.

“I’m going to have some fun with Doug,” Graham said. “I love Doug because, I mean, he’s a great coach. I’m sure them guys over there [in Jacksonville] are loving him already. I know that he’s coming here trying to win, and it was a bad taste probably in his mouth leaving this place especially after winning the Super Bowl for the Eagles, and the way things went down. But we’re trying not to let him come in [and win].”

Final Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox Out

Nostalgia is a nice distraction but the Eagles and Jaguars have a football game to play. Philadelphia released its final injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup on Friday and it listed two players with DNP status.

Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and backup running back Boston Scott are officially out for Sunday. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown and left guard Landon Dickerson practiced in full with no limitations. Locked and loaded.