Eagles Plan to Cut Explosive Playmaker, QB Depth Chart Gets Interesting

The Philadelphia Eagles started the long process of cutting their roster down to 53 players on Monday. Some of the early names to hit the waiver wire were expected. For example, cornerback Josh Blackwell.

The most interesting bubble battles are at safety and cornerback. Those are two areas flush with potential talent, but low on actual experience. How many roster spots will they commit to players who translate more as long-term projects than plug-and-play starters?

That’s the question no one knows the answer to. Not even head coach Nick Sirianni.

“The thing is we don’t have to make a decision yet, but we feel good with the competition that’s going on right now,” Sirianni told reporters on August 25. “I think the more you have in the conversation, like ‘This guy or this guy or this guy or this guy,’ that’s better because you’re having a good competition throughout. And that’s what I feel like we’re having with the amount of talent that Howie and his staff has brought in.”

Keep an eye on these #Eagles players being cut next: TE Richard Rodgers, WR John Hightower, LT Le'Raven Clark, S K'Von Wallace, LB Christian Elliss — and I do think QB Reid Sinnett gets cut eventually. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 29, 2022

NFL Roster Cuts: Jason Huntley Gone

Jason Huntley was among the first casualties for the Eagles on Monday, per Pro Football Network. The lightning-quick back had a nice training camp and preseason, but it wasn’t enough to hold down a spot.

The team will likely look to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. That could be tougher than previously thought. Remember, Huntley had a 67-yard touchdown run against Miami.

The #Eagles have informed RB/KR Jason Huntley he will be waived in final cuts, according to a source. He did this on Saturday: https://t.co/8SgCZuHCRR — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 29, 2022

Multiple reports say the Eagles are expected to cut the following players: DT Renell Wren, CB Josh Blackwell, QB Carson Strong, S Jaquiski Tartt, and C Cameron Tom. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane speculated that tight end Richard Rodgers had been waived since he wasn’t at practice. Ditto for linebacker Christian Elliss.

Here is the team’s updated injury report:

#Eagles out here but injured: RB Miles Sanders (hamstring), C Jason Kelce (elbow), WR Greg Ward (toe), CB Josh Jobe (elbow) CB Josiah Scott (hamstring), S Andre Chachere (groin) Injured but not here: G Landon Dickerson, DT Javon Hargrave, DE Derek Barnett and LB Christian Elliss — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 29, 2022

Philadelphia is down to three quarterbacks after getting rid of Strong. Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew, and Reid Sinnett were all present at Monday’s session. Sirianni hinted at keeping only two quarterbacks when asked about it last week. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Sinnett shown the door after a brutal preseason.

“Sometimes it doesn’t even come down to who the quarterbacks are. It comes down to some of the roster things,” Sirianni said. “I’ve had two at times and I’ve had three at times. I’d say more probably so on the two side than the three side, to be quite honest with you. But that just depends on a lot of different things.”

#Eagles back at practice today with one less QB. Obviously you knew Carson Strong when he barely got reps in games, he was gone. Jalen Hurts(1), Gardner Minshew(10), snd Reid Stinnett(13) at practice. cuts Tuesday at 4p. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/tXDoXbunBP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 29, 2022

Vikings ‘Listening to Offers’ for Mattison

The Eagles have been loosely linked to Alexander Mattison in trade talks in recent days. Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman – the man who drafted Mattison in 2019 — mentioned him heading to Philadelphia. While there is nothing concrete on that buzz, Mattison’s name continues to come up. Heavy’s Matt Lombardo reported that the Vikings are “listening to offers.”