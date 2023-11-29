Eagles Jason Kelce Says Bills DT Should Be Fined For Late Hit

This morning, Wednesday, November 29th, Eagles center Jason Kelce didn’t hold back when asked about a particular play from Sunday’s overtime win against the Bills. On the play in question, Bill’s defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and the whole of Bill’s defensive line were flagged for a false start, but Phillips kept going, taking Eagles’ right guard Cam Jurgens to the ground.

When interviewed this morning by 94WIP Sports Radio, Kelce said, “Well, you know, the one play was a quarterback sneak. I think teams are really, you know, trying to stop that play. They talk about it all week. I’m sure they label it as some type of level of toughness to stop the play.”

"[Jordan Phillips] purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens and I thought it should have been a personal foul…I thought that play in particular was absolutely a disgrace that the NFL should not allow." Jason Kelce didn't hold back on the hit Cam Jurgens took against the Bills: pic.twitter.com/9Vf8zkqNsz — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) November 29, 2023

Phillips’ Frustration Telling of How Other Teams Feel About the “Tush Push”

Kelce is, of course, talking about the infamous “Tush Push” play that has become known around the league as close to unstoppable this season. When the Eagles are within a yard or two of a first down, the play has been a go-to for quarterback Jalen Hurts, who notably squats 600 pounds. His athleticism, combined with one of the best and strongest offensive lines in the sport, makes it very hard to stop the Eagles from pushing the ball forward.

As Kelce continues in the interview, he takes aim at Phillips, “I thought it was…[expletive]…at the time. I really did. And I said to the official on the field, “Listen, I’ve been running that play a lot of years. I have seen people jump offsides. He made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides. He purposely, purposely, tried to hurt Cam Jurgens, and I think he should be fined to that point.”

Jurgens only recently came back from injury after the Week 10 bye. He missed five games with a foot injury already this season.

“I thought that play, in particular, was an absolute disgrace that the NFL should not allow. I really do. And I don’t know Jordan Phillips. He might be the best guy in the world, but that, in my opinion, the NFL needs to do something about.”

There Were More Questionably “Dirty” Plays in Week 12

The hard-fought overtime win had a myriad of questionable plays throughout. Sports Radio 94WIP showcased the nature of the game on their Twitter account this morning with a video including several plays that fans are calling “dirty.”

Jason Kelce on the second play in this video, where Jordan Phillips goes after Cam Jurgens: “I thought it was bull s**t at the time…He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens…I think he should be fined for that play.” pic.twitter.com/Lh8El3SQpD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 29, 2023

Obviously concerned about how Phillips seemed to target Jurgens on the play, Kelce wrapped up the segment, saying, “I thought the officials did not do a good job of officiating that play.”

Everyone knows football is a violent physical sport, but Kelce is making his appeal that the rules should protect the players within the confines of the game. In other words, when a play is over, it should be over.

We’ll see if Kelce’s critique of the officiating or the plays in question will get the attention of the league office, but either way, the league-best 10-1 Eagles will fly on to Week 13, where they’ll face the 8-3 49ers at Lincoln Financial.

As of right now, Heavy projections powered by Quarter 4 have the Eagles’ win probability at 42% with a +2.5 spread and an over/under of 46 points. It’ll be interesting to see if the 49ers can find their own answer to the Eagles’ “Tush Push.”