Massive Contract Details Leaked for Eagles Legend Jason Kelce

Everyone was overjoyed when Jason Kelce announced plans to return for his 13th NFL season, all of them in a midnight green jersey. The only thing people wanted to know was how much was it going to cost the cash-strapped Philadelphia Eagles heading into the 2023 campaign.

Well, the answer to that all-important question has been answered. Kelce will earn $14.25 million in base salary next season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He gets a small pay bump from the $14 million he made in 2022. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane added that Kelce’s one-year deal could reach $14.75 million with incentives. He will remain the highest-paid center in the NFL on a per-year basis.

Is it a lot of money to spend on a 35-year-old starter? Sure. If it was anyone else besides Kelce there might be pushback, but it’s hard not to see it as a just reward for one of the greatest players — and future Hall of Famer — to ever don an Eagles’ uniform.

The Eagles officially announced the move on Twitter following Kelce’s decision to break the news via a hilarious viral video on his “New Heights” podcast.” The team also made sure to provide plenty of feel-good content in the form of highlight reels and mic ‘d-up videos. Yes, “Fat Batman” will be wearing the cape for at least one more year.

For more highlights, visit https://t.co/Sgw2lqUrdm — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 14, 2023

Another Year of Apprenticeship for Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens had been slotted in as the new starting center if Kelce would have retired. He’s not. That means another year of sitting back and watching the Eagles legend for the talented second-year player out of Nebraska. Or, in a popular scenario, they move Jurgens over to right guard and let Isaac Seumalo walk in free agency.

With Kelce back, Cam Jurgens should slot into guard. The Eagles will have a top-3 offensive line again in 2023. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) March 13, 2023

Either way, the 6-foot-3, 303-pounder known as “Beef Jurgy” will be on a huge learning curve in Year 2. And, make no mistake, Jurgens will be ready to rock. He’s been listening to Kelce’s advice ever since hearing his name called at last year’s draft.

“I watched a lot of his tape and seeing a guy that’s able to move like he is and play as hard and with as much intensity as he does,” Jurgens told reporters on April 29, “that’s how I want to play and that’s how I want to model my game and be an athlete on the field. Just because you’re an O-lineman doesn’t mean you can’t run downfield and knock a safety out. I want to do stuff like he does and be able to fit into their system as well as I can. I’m stoked to be able to be in there.”

Cam Jurgens doing his best Jason Kelce impression pic.twitter.com/xca3iefYCk — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) August 13, 2022

Eagles Petition for 2 NFL Rule Changes

The Eagles have petitioned the NFL to allow for an XFL-style replacement for the onsides kick in 2023. They want teams to maintain possession after a score by completing a fourth-and-20 offensive play from their 20-yard line. This would mimic what the XFL does in the fourth quarter when a team that scored can retain possession after completing a fourth-and-15 from its own 25-yard line.

The Eagles have also petitioned the league for players to be allowed to wear the number 0. And for kickers and punters to wear double-digit numbers. Here is the exact wording on both of those rule proposals (via NFL Communications):