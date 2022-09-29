Eagles’ Darius Slay Clears Up Misconception on ‘Fat Batman’

Jason Kelce is angling to be the fourth Batman on the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro center wants to be known as “Fat Batman” and promised to wear the matching cape if he ever gets into the end zone this season. Time will tell on that.

Darius Slay — the guy who cornered the Batman market in Philly — heard Kelce’s comments and cleared the air about his standings in the DC Comics universe. Fat Batman? No way. Kelce is a Sexy Batman. Ditto for Lane Johnson and the rest of the Eagles’ offensive line.

“I told you he’s not the Fat Batman because, honestly, I’m first sexiest on the team. He’s the second sexiest,” Slay said of Kelce. “Then Lane [Johnson] is the third sexiest but I’m first for sure, then Lane. I told them all, ‘You’re Sexy Batman. When you put the cape on, you’re gonna be the sexiest Batman in the world.'”

Slay started the whole Batman thing when he doled out nicknames to DeVonta Smith (Skinny Batman), A.J. Brown (Swole Batman), and Quez Watkins (Fast Batman). Then Kelce jumped into the Batman conversation on his “New Heights” podcast.

“Listen, if we score on a screen I’m getting that cape and I’m being Fat Batman. I promise you that,” Kelce said. “That is gonna happen. The next screen we score on Fat Batman is gonna be on the sideline.”

Jokes aside, Kelce loves the confidence and energy the Eagles are showing through the first three weeks.

“I love the confidence, love the energy that these guys are showing,” Kelce said. “That they are embracing, all of them being great options, and I think it’s awesome. I love seeing stuff like that.”

A.J. Brown Misses Another Practice

A.J. Brown missed his second straight practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with a personal matter. There is a report circulating that Brown is off due to the birth of his second child. Meanwhile, running back Boston Scott (rib) was missing in action while Landon Dickerson (foot), Avonte Maddox (ankle), and Milton Williams (knee) were limited participants on the injury report.

Jalen Hurts (no jinx) isn’t dealing with any ailments to start the season. No, he just keeps climbing and putting the league on notice. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month, thanks to the following accomplishments (via Eagles website):

Hurts’ 9.3 yards per attempt is No. 1 in the league.

Hurts is the only QB in the Super Bowl era to average 300 pass yards (305.3) and 50 rush yards (55.7) over the course of a team’s first three games.

Hurts has the highest passer rating of any QB in the NFC (106.5).

Hurts’ 19.3-point improvement in his passer rating from last season is the highest of any NFC QB.

Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson are your Offensive Players of the Month for September. 🔥 Which of these two quarterbacks had the better month? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rjBXwz2kRG — theScore (@theScore) September 29, 2022

Coordinator Not Making Comparisons for Hurts

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has coached some great young prospects over the years, most notably Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. He has been credited for helping to develop Herbert when he served as offensive coordinator there in 2020. Reporters were fishing for Steichen to make the comparison to Hurts, but he didn’t take the bait.

“I don’t want to compare him to anybody that I’ve had. He’s his own person,” Steichen said. “But he’s been great. Everything he’s been doing right now. Again, it’s still early in the season.”