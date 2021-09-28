‘Emotional’ Eagles Lose Key Starter in Blowout Loss to Cowboys

It’s not often fans see the softer side of Jason Kelce. He’s been the rip-roaring, fun-loving, rough-and-rugged face of the franchise for more than a decade. But the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles let his emotions out after losing 41-21 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Sure, Kelce was upset about falling to 1-2 but that’s not why the floodgates opened. The 33-year-old team captain couldn’t bear to watch his good friend and offensive line mate Isaac Seumalo go down. The Eagles’ starting left guard exited Monday night’s game on a cart early in the fourth quarter. Initially deemed a foot injury, it didn’t look good. And Kelce’s reaction seemed to indicate it could be a season-ending injury.

“That was tough,” Kelce said, fighting back tears. “That’s a guy who has been really underappreciated for a long time. He does a lot for our room, for our unit. He’s a special player, a special person. He’s having a great year and I know he’ll bounce back and be a tremendous player again. But, yeah, it was hard to watch him get carted off the field.”

There was no additional injury update on Seumalo after the game. Swing guard Nate Herbig took over for the 304-pounder and is the leading candidate to replace him. The Eagles are already down two other starters on the offensive line: right guard Brandon Brooks, left tackle Jordan Mailata. The hits keep coming.

Miles Sanders Rushes Twice in Blowout

The hard part about trying to establish the run in a 20-point blowout is that every down is a passing down. That was Nick Sirianni’s reasoning for feeding Miles Sanders just two times versus Dallas. Fine, although both of those touches came in the first half.

And Sanders had averaged 13.5 yards per carry before he was put on ice. It’s worth arguing that the Eagles could have tried to feed him a little more. Sanders has seen his production steadily decrease since Week 1, an alarming trend for one of the best running backs in football.

“It seems like he didn’t get those touches. I don’t know why. He didn’t get ’em,” quarterback Jalen Hurts told reporters. “Regardless of what we do, I have to execute the play and I didn’t do that. I’d like to see us execute better, that’s something I can control.”

For those reading Hurts’ comments as a knock on Sirianni’s play-calling, they weren’t. Maybe he should be complaining about it, but he wasn’t doing that on Monday night.

“Play-calling was not an issue in this game,” Hurts said. “I was an issue in this game.”

Zach Ertz Delivers Perfect Philly Rant

Philly fans often get misunderstood, or sometimes vilified for expecting greatness out of their athletes. A certain basketball player has decided to take his ball and go home. Good riddance, right?

Then there’s Zach Ertz. The Pro Bowl tight end has every right to be mad but he continues to say and do all the right things. Ertz not only likes the City of Brotherly Love, he gets the people who live here. The standards are high, according to Ertz, and he accepts them. He had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

“The standards in this city are what they are,” Ertz said. “We know exactly what the standards are and it doesn’t matter who is at quarterback, it doesn’t matter who’s at coach, who’s at tight end, center, right tackle. The standards are what they are. It doesn’t matter who’s at those positions, it doesn’t matter who’s at three technique, the standards are what they are in this city for a reason because that’s what the fans deserve and that’s what the city deserves.”