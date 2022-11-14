Jason Kelce Reveals True ‘Personality’ of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Seeing and listening to Jalen Hurts speak at press conferences can be a chore in the mundane. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback never ventures off-script, preferring to keep it bland and by the book.

Hurts isn’t going to say anything controversial or cryptic enough to be taken out of context. He’s the son of a coach. He’s trained. Perhaps brain-washed. But, love it or hate it, that’s his true personality.

According to teammate Jason Kelce, Hurts isn’t playing a part in a movie. He’s authentically upbeat and positive all the time.

“He’s killing it and you see what his personality is,” Kelce told Heavy. “It sounds like it’s canned answers maybe, or it sounds like it’s rehearesed stuff but what you see is what you get with that guy. I think because he’s the son of a coach, he embodies a lot of these things he says every single day. It’s not just speak for the fans or he’s trying to do something that sounds right, that’s who this guy is. He’s who he is every single day.

“I don’t think any of it up there is any kind of show or he’s a guarded person. He’s very serious about this game. He’s very serious about football. He’s very serious about the Philadelphia Eagles and he appraoches it in a way that he truly believes is going to be the most productive on the field.”

Eagles Focused on ‘End Goal,’ aka Super Bowl

The Eagles are off to the best start in franchise history at 8-0. Yes, it’s been an incredibly easy schedule but they have looked downright dominant behind a high-octane offense and bend-but-don’t break defense.

Kelce, channeling some of Hurts’ coach-speak, isn’t ready to go crown shopping. With nine games left on the regular-season schedule, the Eagles have barely reached the halfway mark. They need to keep their foot on the gas to be the last men standing.

“It’s going great,” Kelce said. “You can’t get a better start than that but you know we’re all focused on what the end goal is, and we’re focused on the right now and just trying to get better. We know that it really doesn’t mater how good you are right now.”

The end goal is a Super Bowl, although Kelce would never say that out loud. No one in that locker room would. It’s just bad luck.

Kelce said: “Every team in the league is going to keep getting better throughout the season. We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the year, not right now.”

Looking at Few Challengers in Weak NFC

With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers struggling through the early part of the season, it sure looks like Philadelphia has a clear path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They hold a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in the conference, plus the Eagles own the tie-breaker by virtue of a 24-7 blowout win.

The New York Giants (7-2) are two games behind them in the NFC East, with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) falling back following their 31-28 loss to Green Bay. The next closest challenger would be the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) who lost to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

There are a lot of games to be played – including two pivotal Eagles-Giants matchups – but Philly is in the driver’s seat right now. And their cupcake schedule only helps them.