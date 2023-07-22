Pro Football Focus Reveals Eagles ‘Most Important Non-QB’

It’s common knowledge that Jalen Hurts is the most important player on the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster. Even if the dual-threat quarterback wasn’t coming off an MVP-caliber year (which he is), he would still earn that distinction by virtue of his position.

Yes, quarterbacks are the lifeblood of the league. They rule every locker room across 32 cities. Hurts already established the mood earlier this offseason when he proclaimed “there’s a thrill in not being satisfied.” For that to happen, Hurts needs other glue guys to set the table for everything he can do. For example, the All-Pro center Jason Kelce.

“Kelce’s back. That stood out.” — Jalen Hurts when asked what stood out about the Eagles’ offseason moves — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 8, 2023

Pro Football Focus called Kelce the “Most Important Non-QB” for Philadelphia heading into the 2023 campaign. It’s not really a shock to hear such lofty praise leveled on the heart and soul of the franchise. However, the stats presented by writer Dalton Wasserman are kind of mind-blowing. There’s no reason for Kelce not to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

The Eagles are loaded with star power, yet Jason Kelce is still their best player. In fact, he is the greatest run-blocking center in the PFF era (95.2 grade). His 92.3 overall grade ranks fourth best all time, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. Kelce’s 89.4 grade in 2022 ranked second in the NFL. He was the only center in the NFL to play 400 snaps and not allow a hit or a sack. He posted a 90.0 run-blocking grade for the second time in his career.

While he’s active, put Jason Kelce in the Eagles Hall of Fame right now. Powerful message here on resilience. pic.twitter.com/pIVilrUHig — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 2, 2022

Shane Steichen Calls Kelce ‘Smartest Player

Shane Steichen is set to open his first training camp as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. He recently sat down with The 33rd Team to dish on a variety of topics, including his time as offensive coordinator for the Eagles where he coached Jason Kelce for two seasons.

“I was very fortunate to be around Jason Kelce for two years. He’s one of the smartest players I’ve been around, especially up front,” Steichen said. “And he played with so much passion and energy on a daily basis. What made him special was the way he attacked each week. He was so locked in on the game plan and what his opponent was doing.”

Steichen raved about the center’s work ethic, adding that he sees similarities between Kelce and Colts starter Quenton Nelson.

“But to see his mentality in the spring, being around him and how he goes about his business is very similar to [Kelce’s] approach to the game,” Steichen said.

Kelce Brothers vs. Manning Brothers?

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes bested Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest installment of The Match, a match-play golf competition between superstar duos from different sports. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning have all participated in the marquee event over the years.

Well, what if next year’s edition featured the Kelce Brothers (Travis and Jason) versus the Manning Brothers (Peyton and Eli)? That is one idea floating around social media, and the Kelce Brothers are on board.