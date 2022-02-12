Eagles’ Jason Kelce Nearing Final Decision on Retirement: Report

The question of retirement for Jason Kelce has lingered over the offseason ever since the final whistle blew in Tampa Bay. Will the All-Pro center return for a 12th season? Or ride off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion?

No one knows for sure, including Kelce who plans to take some time off and mull over his future. According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the 2021 campaign was supposed to be Kelce’s swan song but things changed following the Eagles’ surprise playoff run. Sources close to Kelce believe the 34-year-old is gearing up for at least one more season in midnight green, per McLane.

“We ended on a good note, minus the playoff loss, which sucked,” Kelce told McLane. “But so there’s definitely a lot of things right now that are making me entertain the idea of playing another year.”

The comments jive with what Kelce told John Clark of NBC Sports the other day in Los Angeles. He loves the fans and the organization too much to leave them high and dry, yet the stress on his body has been taxing. Especially after 122 straight regular season starts.

“We’ll see. I don’t know where I’m at to be honest with you,” Kelce told Clark. “I’m all over the place in my head but I do love playing, I love my teammates, I love the city. If I’m going to stop doing that, it better be worth it.”

Nick Sirianni Trying to Bribe Kelce with Beer

One person who definitely wants to see Kelce back in 2022 is Nick Sirianni. The first-year head coach joked that he sent two kegs of beer to Kelce’s house as a bribe. Sirianni can’t imagine not having his leadership, toughness, and personality in the locker room.

Nick Sirianni just said on WIP that he sent Jason Kelce 2 kegs of beer yesterday to try and convince him to come back to the Birds next season. — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 20, 2022

“I sent him two kegs of beer yesterday. You know what, he’s awesome and I’ve told him how much we want him back,” Sirianni told Angelo Cataldi. “He’s an unbelievable leader. Everything you hear about — if you don’t know Jason Kelce personally, everything you hear about him is as advertised. He’s awesome, he’s a great leader, he’s a great player.”

Jason Kelce says with James Harden now in Philly his beard is taking a step back 😂 Sixers championship contender now? “They better be” 1on1 with Jason 11pm on @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Q0zAuVanRG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 11, 2022

Kelce joked that he hasn’t been home much this offseason and would check to see if a beer delivery had arrived: “When I get back there, we’ll see.”

