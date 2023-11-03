Jason Kelce Praises Eagles Rookie Who Could Get First Start Against Cowboys

On Wednesday, November 1, the Eagles announced three roster moves ahead of their high-profile Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. One of which was activating right guard Cam Jurgens’ 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve.

Sua Opeta has played in Jurgens’ stead, and when it comes to the run game, the offensive line has left a lot to be desired. The prospect of returning Jurgens, this crucial piece to the Eagles’ frontline, had team and fans alike excited about continuing one of the best starts to a season in Eagles’ franchise history.

By Thursday, though, it was already sounding like Jurgens might actually not be ready yet, and a new name might be in play for that starting spot. And that name is Tyler Steen.

In Week 8, against the Washington Commanders, Steen finally got his first taste of NFL action when Opeta went out late in the second quarter. Opeta would return and finish the game in the second half, but Steen made an impression.

Jason Kelce Gushes Over Tyler Steen

When asked about Steen’s first game action during his November 2 press conference, veteran center Jason Kelce said, “So, I thought he did great. I don’t think he had one slip-up when he was in there.”

After elaborating on the situation Steen found himself in, entering the game, Kelce poured on the praise for the young man, saying, “Mentally, he’s a really smart kid. He’s made a lot of progress since he’s been here. He’s a guy who’s had to acclimate to a new position, having played tackle.

“We’ve seen him getting better and better out on the practice field, and I think everyone is really happy for him and excited for him to go out there and play well. And I think that his stock has been on the rise for the last few weeks.”

Steen Has the Physical Traits to Succeed in the NFL

Steen was the second pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. Originally from Miami, Florida, he played tackle at Alabama before being drafted by the Eagles. And Kelce has taken notice of Steen’s physical attributes.

“He’s got a lot of interesting traits, man. He’s an athletic kid. He’s got great feet, really good twitchiness to him, and operates in space well.”

According to NFL.com, Steen measured in at the combine at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds. He had a 29.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-1-inch broad jump. He has the mold of a player who could develop into an NFL starter.

“Having played tackle, that’s one of the things that’s nice when you slide a guy inside. Too many guys who come out of college playing guard or center aren’t used to the spacing or the type of athletes you see in the NFL. He’s (been) playing with some pretty good players on the edge out there in the SEC. A lot of intriguing things about him.”

Eagles Will Need to be at Their Best to Beat 5-2 Cowboys

As a 13-year veteran, five-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion, Kelce knows as well as anyone what it takes to succeed in this league. Though moments later, he made sure to say that there was a reason Jurgens was named the starter at the beginning of the season, it’s plain to see Kelce feels that the future of the position is in good hands.

Either way, the collective football world will be watching to see how this offensive line stands up to a Cowboys’ defense this Sunday. The Cowboys have allowed the fewest points thus far this season.

Currently, Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 have the Eagles as a 0.5-point favorite with a win probability of 52%.