NFC Rival Emerges as ‘Ideal’ Team to Steal Eagles Legend Jason Kelce

Let’s look at the clouded landscape of NFL free agency through a kaleidoscope, meaning in an ever-changing way that alters the conventional view. If you gaze deeply into that colorful lens, then maybe you can envision Jason Kelce in something other than a midnight green jersey in 2023.

Kelce – the breakout star of Saturday Night Live thanks to a few hilarious cameos – is a free agent who hasn’t signed a new contract. Spotrac projects his value at $11.9 million per season, which is a sizable chunk of change for a player heading toward his 36th birthday on November 5. It goes without saying that the Philadelphia Eagles want him back for what would be his 13th NFL season. Whether that happens hinges on his desire to keep playing.

Jason Kelce was in the audience for Travis’ SNL debut pic.twitter.com/nmPbt8Qvw6 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 5, 2023

The Eagles will send the obligatory keg of beer to try and persuade their All-Pro center, but ultimately the decision to return or retire rests with him. He may want to take off the Batman mask and become a full-time dad, especially after his wife gave birth to the couple’s third child. It’s a tough decision, one that greatly impacts Kelce’s personal life as well as the Eagles’ organization.

When general manager Howie Roseman was asked if he had given Kelce a deadline to decide, he smiled and laughed. It’s very much a fluid situation, with the Eagles willing to wait as long as it takes.

“When is our first game? I mean, he’s a special player, special person,” Roseman told reporters on February 28. “I think that whatever his timeline is, we’re willing to work with him. I think I’m doing his podcast tomorrow, so maybe we’ll have a conversation on it tomorrow. I’ll say you brought it up.”

Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn https://t.co/kzZISrJjDN — People (@people) February 24, 2023

Seahawks, Raiders Could Come Calling in Free Agency

It would shock everyone to see Kelce wearing a different uniform next season. If he does want to return, the Eagles will figure out a way to fit him in under the salary cap and keep the status quo. Cam Jurgens can mentor under him for another year.

But, there is the outside possibility that the two sides agree to part ways and Kelce chases another Super Bowl ring elsewhere. The latter scenario is a tough one to picture, but he would have decent options in free agency. Clutch Points took a stab at guessing a few landing spots, naming the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders as the two best fits.

What does the future hold for Jason Kelce?!https://t.co/b2WJGq2psS — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) March 3, 2023

Seattle seems to make more sense from a competition standpoint. They are coming off an unexpected playoff appearance, plus it’s a stable franchise guided by head coach Pete Carroll who already sees an “evolutionary opportunity.” Kelce would be an ideal fit.

“With a good offseason, the Seahawks could become one of the best teams in the NFC,” wrote Ben Cooper. “They have a lot of talent and are on the cusp of being a great team. Upgrading their offensive line with an elite center like Jason Kelce would be ideal. They will look to re-sign [Geno] Smith, and upgrading his protection would be pivotal. For Kelce, he could go there on a one-year contract to help the team make a push for a deep playoff run.”

Jason Kelce Not Likely to Go Anywhere

While it’s fun (scary?) to play devil’s advocate and ponder a world in which Kelce is the enemy, it’s a very unlikely reality. It’s hard to fathom the heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles ditching the team that drafted him. And even less probable that he would go and sign with an NFC rival like the Seattle Seahawks.

Jason Kelce is the best center in Eagles history. https://t.co/cumFQrpXnO — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 1, 2023

USA Today dismissed that notion in a recent article predicting where the NFL’s top 21 free agents might land in 2023. Kelce isn’t going anywhere, according to Christian D’Andrea.

“Yeah he’s not going anywhere,” D’Andrea wrote. “If he comes back — and he should after a brilliant season at age 34 — it’ll be in Philly.”