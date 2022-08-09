Eagles Reveal First Depth Chart, All-Pro Leader Undergoes Surgery

When the Philadelphia Eagles began stretching around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, one familiar face was nowhere to be found. All-Pro center Jason Kelce wasn’t on the field, not for individual work or team drills. Finally, as the 90-degree heat torched down, word started leaking out about his whereabouts.

Kelce underwent elbow surgery on what the team is calling a “routine cleanout.” No one in the building seems too worried about it. An official statement from the Eagles reads: “After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery.”

The five-time Pro Bowler is expected to sit out the rest of training camp, although Kelce will be available for Week 1. The Eagles open the 2022 regular season on September 11 in Detroit against the Lions. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce will be “ready and healthy” for that game.

Despite Eagles’ center Jason Kelce undergoing an elbow procedure, one source said today that the “full expectation is Kelce will be ready and healthy week 1.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

The Eagles are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Friday night (August 12) versus the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Kelce won’t suit up and maybe none of the starters do. Head coach Nick Sirianni said the starters may play a series or two. Or none at all.

“Still sorting through all that,” Sirianni told reporters. “We’re constantly in the business of getting better, and we will see how things change in the next three days. There are so many things that can change in those days; I’m trying to take it one day at a time.”

Eagles Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

Cam Jurgens was bumped up to first-team center with Kelce out at Tuesday’s practice. Presumably, he’ll continue to get reps with the ones the rest of the way. The rookie out of Nebraska had been anchoring the second-team offense for the majority of camp. Cameron Tom is listed as the third center on the team’s unofficial depth chart, which was revealed on August 8. Important note: it is compiled by the Eagles’ public relations department.

Here's a look at the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart of the summer as they prepare for a game on Friday night. (Reminder: These are put together by PR staff) pic.twitter.com/BlyaEvyRTT — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 8, 2022

If Jurgens were to struggle at any point, it seems likely that starting right guard Isaac Seumalo would take over at center. He’s one of the smartest players in the offensive line room, a guy who made 23 starts at center while at Oregon State. Landon Dickerson also has experience playing center if the Eagles need to shuffle things around.

There aren’t too many surprises on the first depth chart, other than Jalen Reagor being listed as the first kick returner and punt returner. It’s been an open competition for those spots at camp. Jason Huntley and Britain Covey have been getting extended looks there. John Hightower (groin), Boston Scott (concussion), Kenny Gainwell (hip), and Greg Ward (toe) were in the mix, but all four players missed Tuesday’s practice.

#Eagles practice report:



WILL NOT PRACTICE

Grant Calcaterra – hamstring

Le’Raven Clark – hamstring

Kenneth Gainwell – hip

John Hightower – groin

Jason Kelce – elbow

Jimmy Moreland – ankle

Boston Scott – concussion

DeVonta Smith – groin

Jaquiski Tartt – personal reasons — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 9, 2022

Jordan Davis Video Goes Viral

If anyone needed further evidence of what a mammoth human being Jordan Davis is, here it is:

Na Jordan Davis is real pic.twitter.com/HiqHTVPUfj — Rich Bussey (@Rich_Bussey) August 7, 2022

That’s Davis – all 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds of him – pushing Cam Jurgens around like a rag doll on broken pogo sticks. It’s more a testament to Davis’ freakish size and strength rather than an indictment on Jurgens. The rookie center has enjoyed a solid camp, plus “Beef Jurgy” is no shrimp at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds. Davis is a beast.