Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champions Reunited for Chicago Bears

Future Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Jason Peters will reunite with Nick Foles in Chicago. The Bears inked the nine-time Pro Bowler to a one-year deal on Saturday. Terms weren’t immediately disclosed.

Peters spent 12 seasons in Philly, mostly as the starting left tackle while earning the well-deserved nickname of “The Bodyguard.” He started eight games for the Eagles in 2020 and bounced around from left tackle to right guard. He allowed eight sacks on 509 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and picked up no penalties.

I know Jason Peters became an easy target for jokes late in his career here because of his injuries, but he's an all-timer in Philly. And the trade to bring him to the Eagles was one of the best in franchise history. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 14, 2021

Peters expressed a desire to keep playing in 2021 last March during an appearance on “Good Morning, Football” on NFL Network.

“I don’t know about a whole lot but I still got something in the tank,” Peters said at the time, via CBS Sports. “And I can definitely show some of the young guys, you know, how to play the game of football. You can know the X’s and O’s but I’m going to be the one to stay with them after practice and show them how to really play the game, the technique, and the detail of the football game throughout the course of the season.”

Former Eagles’ OT Jason Peters is signing with the Bears, per his agent @ELSportsLLC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2021

He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2018, but didn’t suit up for the championship game. The 39-year-old suffered a season-ending right knee injury that year.

And Jason Peters gets a punt return rep too pic.twitter.com/5Cdchz1Ir4 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 4, 2017

No Decision at Left Tackle in Philly

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to name his starting left tackle for 2021 prior to Saturday’s practice. Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard had been locked in a fierce battle for the top spot until an unfortunate knee injury sidelined Dillard last week. He’s listed week-to-week on the team’s official report.

Mailata had been winning the job early in training camp so the smart money is on the Aussie to start in Week 1. But Sirianni isn’t ready to call off the competition.

“Still got a lot of time,” Sirianni told reporters. “We still got a lot of time to work through everything and a lot more time before we play Atlanta. So not there yet. Just want to continue to see Jordan get better every single day.”

Peters Joining Nick Foles in Chicago

Nick Foles is the third-string quarterback for the Bears – barring a last-minute trade to the Indianapolis Colts – and now he gets to share the same locker room with Peters again.

The two won a Super Bowl together in Philly and struck up a fast friendship. Peters once got ejected from a game versus Washington for standing up for Foles after a late cheap-shot hit on the Eagles quarterback.

Here is a quote from Foles on that legendary play by Peters (via Crossing Broad):