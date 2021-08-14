Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champions Reunited for Chicago Bears

Future Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Jason Peters will reunite with Nick Foles in Chicago. The Bears inked the nine-time Pro Bowler to a one-year deal on Saturday. Terms weren’t immediately disclosed.
Peters spent 12 seasons in Philly, mostly as the starting left tackle while earning the well-deserved nickname of “The Bodyguard.” He started eight games for the Eagles in 2020 and bounced around from left tackle to right guard. He allowed eight sacks on 509 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and picked up no penalties.
Peters expressed a desire to keep playing in 2021 last March during an appearance on “Good Morning, Football” on NFL Network.
“I don’t know about a whole lot but I still got something in the tank,” Peters said at the time, via CBS Sports. “And I can definitely show some of the young guys, you know, how to play the game of football. You can know the X’s and O’s but I’m going to be the one to stay with them after practice and show them how to really play the game, the technique, and the detail of the football game throughout the course of the season.”
He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles in 2018, but didn’t suit up for the championship game. The 39-year-old suffered a season-ending right knee injury that year.
No Decision at Left Tackle in Philly
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to name his starting left tackle for 2021 prior to Saturday’s practice. Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard had been locked in a fierce battle for the top spot until an unfortunate knee injury sidelined Dillard last week. He’s listed week-to-week on the team’s official report.
Mailata had been winning the job early in training camp so the smart money is on the Aussie to start in Week 1. But Sirianni isn’t ready to call off the competition.
“Still got a lot of time,” Sirianni told reporters. “We still got a lot of time to work through everything and a lot more time before we play Atlanta. So not there yet. Just want to continue to see Jordan get better every single day.”
Peters Joining Nick Foles in Chicago
Nick Foles is the third-string quarterback for the Bears – barring a last-minute trade to the Indianapolis Colts – and now he gets to share the same locker room with Peters again.
The two won a Super Bowl together in Philly and struck up a fast friendship. Peters once got ejected from a game versus Washington for standing up for Foles after a late cheap-shot hit on the Eagles quarterback.
Here is a quote from Foles on that legendary play by Peters (via Crossing Broad):
I love those guys. I’m going to fight every time for them and they’re going to fight for me. Knowing that he (Jason Peters) had my back in that situation where a guy does a dirty play, all those guys kept fighting, our team was fighting throughout the whole day. I’m really, really proud of my teammates today.
It was a fight, ya’ll saw it. It was a fight. Literally there were fights during the game. So it was a fight. Everybody saw it. It was a hard fought game. Washington came out fighting, we fought back. I’m glad we wound up on top. Guys kept fighting until the end.