Eagles $60 Million Free Agent Sends Cryptic Twitter Message

The start of free agency is looming large on the horizon as players meet with their agents to assess what kind of money they should be seeking in contract negotiations. Those talks need to be kept under wraps in accordance with the NFL’s strict anti-tampering policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a key decision to make on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. He tied for second on the team in sacks (11) in 2022 while earning a 91.1 pass-rushing grade, which ranked fifth in the league and third among interior defenders (via Pro Football Focus).

The 30-year-old is looking at a huge payday in free agency, to the tune of $20.1 million per year ($60.4 million over 3 years). And, apparently, he’s looking forward to testing the waters on March 15. Hargrave seemed to put everyone on alert about his intentions with his latest tweet:

1 week away 😬😭 — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) March 7, 2023

Many people took the message to mean that he was declaring his independence from Philadelphia. Maybe. Or perhaps he was just expressing excitement over the bank-breaking deal heading his way. Whether it’s the Eagles or another franchise, Hargrave is going to be handed bushels of money, like Scrooge McDuck swimming in gold coins.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer attempted to set the interior defensive line market in his recent MMQB column. He doesn’t think Hargrave will hit $20 million per year, but he’ll be close to hitting that number.

“There are a few good interior defensive line options, even with Payne coming off the market,” Breer wrote. “Denver’s Dre’Mont Jones and Philly’s Javon Hargrave probably won’t get $20 million per year, but they might not be far off.”

Dead money from #Eagles players who are not under contract for 2023: Javon Hargrave 11.9M

Jason Kelce 11.1M

Brandon Graham 9.6M

Isaac Seumalo 7.5M

James Bradberry 4.9M

Kyzir White 1.1M

TJ Edwards 0.7M — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) February 15, 2023

Eagles Won’t Franchise C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Report

The Eagles won’t be slapping the franchise tag on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. The move would have guaranteed the safety’s return in 2023 at a rate of $14.46 million for one year. The deadline for tagging players was set for 4 p.m. on March 7.

The NFL’s deadline for franchise and transition tags is today at 4 p.m. and the #Eagles are unlikely to use either on safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson or any other player. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 7, 2023

The report isn’t a shocking one, although it does refute early rumblings about Gardner-Johnson being tagged. History always suggested otherwise as Philadelphia has only tagged five total players since the inception of the franchise tag in 1993. The good news is the Eagles are probably working on a long-term extension behind closed doors.

Gardner-Johnson, who could garner $66.6 million over 5 years, has talked openly about wanting to return in 2023. He said: “I mean, who wouldn’t want to come back here? It’s a great spot, great place, love it here.”

Asked CJ Gardner-Johnson if he wants to return to the #Eagles in Free Agency. "Who wouldn't want to come here? It's a great spot. Great place. I love it here."#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/l6RelkUYYp — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 9, 2023

Dennard Wilson Lands New Job with Baltimore Ravens

The Eagles lost defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson in what was called a “mutual parting of ways” earlier this week. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old assistant landed the same gig with the Baltimore Ravens. The team put out a press release announcing the move, including a quote from head coach John Harbaugh. Wilson is a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career,” Harbaugh said, via the Ravens website. “His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room.”

There was some controversy regarding Wilson’s exit in Philly. The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes reported that Nick Sirianni fired Wilson after he went back on a “loyalty pledge” following the Eagles’ decision to hire Sean Desai over him for their vacant defensive coordinator job.