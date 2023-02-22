Eagles Free Agent Javon Hargrave Calls Out Possible Replacement

There is a good chance Javon Hargrave leaves Philadelphia this offseason for greener pastures as teams are expected to throw bags of money at him in the coming weeks. If the Pro Bowler exits in free agency, then look for Jordan Davis to slide in and replace him as the starting nose tackle.

Davis was essentially red-shirted during his rookie campaign, one that saw him make 18 tackles on 224 defensive snaps. He was used in a limited role, averaging roughly 20 snaps per game and getting them mainly on short-yardage downs. Davis was able to plug running lanes with his massive 6-foot-6, 336-pound frame. He is a future superstar in the making.

According to Hargrave, Davis has no idea how good of a player he has the potential to be. The former Georgia standout routinely makes highlight-reel plays in practice without flinching. He does things mere mortals cannot begin to comprehend.

Hargrave spoke of Davis’ freakish athletic ability, via NFL Network’s James Palmer: “He is so big, his freakish athletic ability is so one of a kind. He does things in practice, and he’s so young that I don’t think he even realizes that he’s doing them. He’s so gifted and it’s going to continue to grow.”

The #eagles went to the Super Bowl and red shirted their first three picks from last year’s draft. They all learned from great players ahead of them & will step up in 2023. Javon Hargrave told me Jordan Davis doesn’t even understand some of the amazing things he does in practice pic.twitter.com/nTS9sPE7ww — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 22, 2023

Palmer went on to applaud the Eagles’ foresight in drafting possible replacements at three key positions: defensive tackle, linebacker, and center. He was referring to Davis — a first-round pick (13th overall) — plus the selections of Cam Jurgens (2nd round, 51st overall) and Nakobe Dean (3rd round, 83rd overall). All three players could jump into starting jobs in 2023 depending on what happens in free agency.

Remember, Jason Kelce may decide to retire which would open the door for Jurgens at center. If Kelce returns, Jurgens could be a candidate to take over for Isaac Seumalo as the starting right guard. Dean could be in line to replace either T.J. Edwards or Kyzir White at one of the linebacker spots. Both guys are unrestricted free agents.

“It’s almost like they redshirted their top three picks,” Palmer said. “And they’ve all had an opportunity to learn from really talented players in front of them and now will slide into bigger roles in 2023.”

Javon Hargrave Headed for Cleveland?

Hargrave has been linked to a number of teams in free agency, including the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Arizona Cardinals in recent days. There are a handful of other rumored destinations out there for the top defensive free agent on the market.

The latest one has him going to the Cleveland Browns and reuniting with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who coached him in 2020. Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson wrote:

The Eagles’ loss could turn out to be the Browns’ gain, as Cleveland needs to augment its defensive tackle rotation. No team gave up more expected points added (EPA) per rush than the Browns in 2022. After those struggles, Cleveland hired new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who just happened to coach Hargrave in Philadelphia in 2020.

If the #Browns found a way to clear 20 million in cap (not impossible) DT Javon Hargrave is worth it -Played under Jim Schwartz in Philly -40 QB hurries and 30 run stops in 2022 If you want to re-establish the LOS in 2023, 97 is your guy pic.twitter.com/HHsw8B4QY1 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) February 21, 2023

Eagles Announce 2023 Home-and-Away Opponents

The Eagles’ home-and-away opponents are set for the 2023 NFL season. The league hasn’t revealed times and dates for any games, but the schedule announcement tends to occur on or around May 12. The new league begins on March 15. Teams can start negotiating (legal tampering) with free agents on March 13.

Here are the opponents locked in for 2023, highlighted by a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City: