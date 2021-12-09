NFL Insider Provides Injury Update on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are expecting Jalen Hurts to be back under center after the bye week. His sore ankle will have had roughly three weeks to heal up by then. Minshew Mania aside, Hurts is QB1 for the foreseeable future.

While details on the severity of Hurts’ injury have been scant, there is a new report out there that attempts to update the situation. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said the dual-threat quarterback has a high ankle sprain (Grade 1), which is usually a two to four week injury. Best case scenario: Hurts should be locked and loaded for Week 15 against the Washington Football Team. Worst case, it’s another start for mustachioed sensation Gardner Minshew.

"Jalen Hurts had a high ankle sprain, but it's Grade 1. That's usually two-to-four weeks, but Jalen is tough. They had him out this week. They have the bye week. They expect him back after the bye. They don't look at it like a Kyler Murray thing."

One other interesting tidbit from Glazer’s report (via Joe Giglio) had to do with the long-term plan at quarterback. As Eagles fans slap fake mustaches on their faces and practice high-fiving their dads, the guys in the Eagles’ locker room are standing behind Hurts. They aren’t listening to the outside noise, especially the one about Deshaun Watson coming over in a trade.

Glazer said: “By the way, I’ll tell you this. While the team was dabbling with maybe DeShaun Watson and going after somebody else, I’m just telling you that locker room, they are all bought in on Jalen Hurts. Completely bought in on him.”

Minshew Linked to Trades: Bleacher Report

Minshew seems to be pigeon-holed into a backup spot in Philadelphia, but there could be opportunities to start elsewhere. Bleacher Report’s Chris Rolling explored several potential trade destinations for the veteran quarterback, including Washington, Pittsburgh, Carolina, Atlanta. Minshew is under contract through the 2023 season, with a ridiculously cheap $850,000 salary this year.

It’s unlikely the Eagles would move the talented 25-year-old to a divisional rival like Washington, although stranger things have happened. They did send former franchise quarterback Donovan McNabb to D.C. in 2010. And they made a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to trade up and select DeVonta Smith in the 2021 NFL draft. Either way, Minshew would be an intriguing piece for almost every team in the NFL.

“While he’s not an elite athlete and doesn’t boast a booming arm, NFL teams often have problems finding quality starters,” Rolling wrote, “so it’s safe to say there aren’t 32 better starters than him in the NFL currently.”

Nick Sirianni Throws Support Behind Hurts

Head coach Nick Sirianni has been pretty adamant that Hurts wouldn’t lose the starting job due to injury. Following the Eagles’ 33-18 victory in Week 13, he didn’t stutter when asked about the plan moving forward. Hurts is the guy, not Minshew.

“I think he’s played good football, like really good football,” Sirianni said of Hurts on December 5. “I think there have been times where he’s been one of the best in the league with the way he’s moved around and made plays. You look at the quarterback rating and what he’s had there, so he’s played really good football whenever he’s in. So when he’s healthy and he’s back, he’ll be our starter.”