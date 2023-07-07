Eagles Should ‘Pounce On’ Potential Starter in Trade Scenario

Are the Philadelphia Eagles done tweaking the roster? In the immortal words of Bluto Blutarsky, nothing is over until we decide it is! Linebacker and safety remain positions of interest and two names keep making the rounds.

Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler Budda Baker has forever been linked to the Eagles in a trade scenario. He formally requested a one-way ticket out of town back in April, although the situation is a fluid one with rumors about his future flying. That is one option.

The other safety lurking out there is Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers. His name has lightly been whispered in trade rumors as that franchise attempts to rebuild their defense under new coordinator Ejiro Evero. Chinn hasn’t asked for a trade, but it’s possible the Panthers try and move him. He’s in the last year of his rookie deal, plus the Eagles almost drafted him in 2020.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman brought Chinn up during a radio appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is a tweener, a player who could play safety or linebacker.

“Jeremy Chinn makes a lot of sense with a new coaching staff [in Carolina] because they’ve added safeties there,” Berman said. “They are trying to figure out, is he a smaller linebacker or is he a bigger safety? He’s in the last year of his contract so it’s similar to [C.J] Gardner-Johnson in that regard. If he becomes available, that’s a player I would pounce on.”

It does make a lot of sense. The Gardner-Johnson parallel is similar in that the Eagles could essentially rent Chinn for one year and see how the market plays out in 2024. That number could be $14 million annually; Derwin James is the league’s highest-paid safety at $19 million. But, as Gardner-Johnson proved, it all depends on how things shake out. He overplayed his hand in free agency and got stuck: 1-year, $6.5 million.

Budda Baker Plans to Attend Cardinals Camp

There has been much debate about whether Budda Baker would show up to Cardinals training camp. He did attend mandatory minicamp in June but didn’t participate in practices. Well, the five-time Pro Bowler seems intent on not being a distraction despite his trade request.

From @gmfb: #AZCardinals S Budda Baker has vowed to be in attendance for the start of training camp but his agent David Mulugheta made it clear that doesn’t mean his client’s situation is resolved. pic.twitter.com/v0LxF7WcEQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 30, 2023

His agent, David Mulugheta, told NFL Network that Baker plans to report to camp on time. He is seeking a long-term contract extension that pays him “fairly for what he brings to the table.” Baker isn’t looking to be the highest-paid safety in the league, just something that proves the Cardinals view him as a “long-term part of their future plans.”

Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds Slated to Start

The Eagles will head into camp with Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds atop the safety depth chart. They took the first-team reps at spring OTAs, with rookie Sydney Brown getting a lot of buzz. It should be one of the biggest battles to watch.

“Make sure you’re ready at all costs no matter the position you’re in,” Blankenship told reporters on June 1. “Somebody can go down and your number can be called and you gotta be ready to go. That’s how I treated every week [last season] as if I was starting, and that goes back to the guys we had in our room. And asking questions, and just learning from them.”