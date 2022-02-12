Cowboys Owner Blows Kiss to ‘Fraud’ Eagles Fans: WATCH

There is no love lost between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The two franchises hate each other with a passion in a heated rivalry that goes all the way up to the front offices.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has called Philly the “roughest” place to play in the whole country. He gets a kick out of sitting up in his luxury suite and reading all the venomous signs. Jones even enjoys interacting with Eagles fans whenever he has the opportunity. The 79-year-old Hall of Famer recently told NBC Sports’ John Clark that he likes to pucker up and blow those “frauds” a little kiss.

“I know the frauds that the Philadelphia fans are. Behind that, there’s some hellacious people and they’re good people. And I know it and they know I know it,” Jones told Clark. “And so, we have a good time and I think probably the thing that I get the most kick out of is when one of the fans is really giving it to me. It’s wonderful to be able to go [Jones puckered up his lips and blew a kiss]. So, we have a good time when we go to Philadelphia.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Viral Chris Christie Video at Eagles-Cowboys Game

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie often sits in Jones’ box when the Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field. He is a well-known Dallas fan who draws the ire of Giants and Eagles fans alike due to New Jersey’s close proximity to New York and Philadelphia. Christie’s allegiance is bafflingly strong.

When the Eagles and Cowboys battled back on January 8, 2022, a video of Jones and Christie went viral for all the right reasons. In it, a Philly fan can be seen tossing an Eagles shirt up to Jones to autograph. Not a chance. Jones’ grandson intercepts it and throws it back into the stands as Christie laughs.

A lot going on here. Jerry Jones telling jokes to Chris Christie. Eagles fan trying to get Jerry to sign an Eagles shirt. Jerry’s grandson throwing it back pic.twitter.com/5aVgkzidnm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022

Beat Dallas: Nick Sirianni Enters Rivalry

Head coach Nick Sirianni jumped right into the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry in Week 3 when he broke out a “Beat Dallas” t-shirt. If Sirianni gave them bulletin board material, so be it. He was trying to embrace one of the best rivalries in football.

“I just know how heated the rivalry is,” Sirianni told reporters on September 23. “And it’s the rivalry that feels to me, since I’ve been in the NFL for the last 14 years, this is the one that feels most like the college rivalries. And that’s pretty special.”

The shirt was a playful jab at his fiercest NFC East enemy, one that motivated Dallas to win. The Cowboys ended up beating the Eagles 41-21 in Week 3 and then stomped them again 51-26 to end the regular season. Sirianni stands 0-2 so far against the Cowboys.

“Make no mistake about it. That inspires their fan base,” Jones said on September 24, via CBS Sports. “It probably inspires their players. There’s no rougher place to play in the whole country than Philadelphia. No question, they’re a great rival.”