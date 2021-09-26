Eagles-Cowboys: Jerry Jones Gets Brutally Honest on Philly Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have been battling each other for 61 years. And Jerry Jones has owned the Dallas franchise for 32 of them. Better believe the 78-year-old billionaire has a brutally honest opinion on the rivalry and the City of Brotherly Love.

Jones was asked to respond to Nick Sirianni wearing a “Beat Dallas” shirt during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) on Sept. 24. His Cowboys players had already brushed it off as meaningless bravado, but Jones had to put his own unique stamp on it. Which he did by paying Philadelphia what sounded like a huge compliment.

“Well listen, I’ve had enough of it [the rivalry] over the years. Philadelphia, they take such pride in creating slogans and creating different types of expressions,” Jones told K&C Masterpiece. “My hero is Drew Pearson for standing up there in Philadelphia and just putting it on them in terms of what’s there.

“Make no mistake about it. That inspires their fan base. It probably inspires their players. There’s no rougher place to play in the whole country than Philadelphia. No question, they’re a great rival.”

Dallas leads the all-time series 70-54, including wins in five out of the last seven games dating back to 2017. Sirianni showed Eagles players highlights from the history of the rivalry this week. He also handed out those “Beat Dallas” shirts to everyone in the locker room.

“I’ll be wearing this all week,” Sirianni said of the “Beat Dallas” shirt. “My kids got it, my wife has one. And, yeah, we’ll be wearing them.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Eagles, “Beat Dallas”: “They take such pride in …creating different types of expressions. My hero is Drew Pearson for standing up there in Philadelphia at the draft and just absolutely putting it on them.”pic.twitter.com/tqmwx7kshG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 24, 2021

Cowboys Linebacker Ruled Out

The Cowboys won’t have linebacker Keanu Neal or defensive end Bradlee Anae in Week 3. Both players tested positive (via the Cowboys’ website) for COVID-19 and entered the health and safety protocol. They have to produce back-to-back negative tests before they can return. Neal and Anae could be in danger of missing Week 4.

Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Eagles. There is a chance he could miss next week's game against the Panthers as well.#DallasCowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, starting safety Donovan Wilson is officially “doubtful” as he deals with a groin injury. Receiver Amari Cooper will suit up on Monday night (Sept. 27) despite a cracked rib. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), defensive end Carlos Watkins (knee) were all ruled out.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper tells us he’ll be good to go vs. Eagles. Is rib bruised? “Cracked,” Amari tells us. Says he doesn’t want to miss games because “I want to be the best.” pic.twitter.com/lHzVJhwHSn — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 24, 2021

Fletcher Cox Returns to Practice

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox returned to practice on Saturday (Sept. 25) after sitting out two straight sessions with an undisclosed illness. Obviously it wasn’t anything too serious. Cox is one of the players being counted on to fill the leadership void left by Brandon Graham.

The three-time All-Pro already has the respect of the locker room so don’t expect him to go out of his way to muddy the mojo.

“I’m going to just continue doing what I’m doing,” Cox told reporters, via The Inquirer, “and not do anything out of the ordinary to have my teammates even question me about doing extra stuff.”

Tune in live as DT Fletcher Cox speaks to the media https://t.co/5NAYDSBXuQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 24, 2021

Ryan Kerrigan is another guy who should see an uptick in snaps versus Dallas. The 11-year NFL veteran is still getting used to playing with a cast on his thumb after breaking his right hand on Aug. 2. He has yet to register a sack in midnight green while seeing 67 snaps through two games.

Ryan Kerrigan has 14.5 sacks in 20 games against Dallas 👀 looking for him to step up in a big way — Sistah Outlaw™ (@Dr_McCloud) September 20, 2021

“He’s a guy you like playing with,” Cox said of Kerrigan. “I want to play next to Ryan and now I think we’ll have more opportunities to play next to each other now that BG’s down.”