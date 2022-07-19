Eagles ‘Inquiring’ About Trading for Disgruntled All-Pro: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals slapped the dreaded franchise tag on Jessie Bates, but the veteran safety has “no intentions” of playing on it. Reports indicate that Bates is prepared to sit out training camp unless the Bengals sign him to a long-term contract extension. Well, that’s one option.

The other option is for Bates — a second-team All-Pro in 2020 — to force a trade out of Cincinnati. The Philadelphia Eagles have been mentioned as the ideal landing spot for the disgruntled player for the better part of three months now. He’d perfectly fill the safety void left by Rodney McLeod. Bates would be a Week 1 starter, leaving Anthony Harris and Jaquiski Tartt to battle for the other spot. And the rumors keep gaining steam on that wish becoming a reality.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin recently listed the Eagles atop his list of “potential trade destinations” for Bates. Benjamin doubled down on his thinking during a recent appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP by telling Angelo Cataldi: “I think there is no question that Howie Roseman is inquiring about this, because Jessie Bates plays the position, the one position really that the Eagles didn’t address with a major upgrade this offseason.”

Top Trade Destinations for Jessie Bates: 1. Eagles

2. Cowboys

3. Raiders

4. Patriots

5. Colts

6. 49ers

7. Commanders

8. Jets Where do you think he will end up? 💭 pic.twitter.com/3Gz3p3pp5Z — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 18, 2022

Benjamin also included two NFC East rivals as top trade destinations for Bates. Philadelphia is the team that makes the most sense, though. He wrote the following:

Trade-happy GM Howie Roseman has admittedly struggled to identify long-term answers at safety via the draft, and he practices and preaches the importance of patient roster-building. So Bates, who played on a Bengals team that employed current Eagles assistant head coach Jemal Singleton, represents the ideal solution for a quiet NFC East contender.

From @NFLNetwork: The #Bengals and star S Jessie Bates weren't close to a deal by today's deadline. When might we see him next? pic.twitter.com/Ceyd1j1WYa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Craig James Released, Open Roster Spot

Philadelphia has an extra roster spot if they wanted to make a move for Bates. The Eagles released veteran cornerback Craig James on July 18 as players get set to report for training camp on July 26.

Jim Schwartz said Craig James didn’t even get any practice reps the whole week before his big play against the Packers. #Eagles — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 30, 2019

James didn’t see action in any games during the 2021 season, one year after serving as a special-teams captain under former head coach Doug Pederson. He had a game-sealing pass deflection against the Green Bay Packers in 2019. James appeared in 18 total games and made one start in midnight green.

What Would Eagles Need to Trade for Bates?

Trading for Bates is a no-brainer but what would the Eagles have to give up to get him? Andre Dillard is the most logical name, but the first-round bust won’t be enough. Philadephia would likely have to sweeten the pot with a draft pick, maybe a third-rounder gets it done.

STAY DOWN. STAY GROUNDED. ⚓️ #JustBelieve — Jessie Bates III (@jlbiii3) July 12, 2022

Or would the Bengals take a flier on Jalen Reagor in a package deal with Dillard? How about K’Von Wallace? One other idea: the Eagles could offer Isaac Seumalo in a straight-up swap.

The other problem is Bates is set to make $12.9 million on the franchise tag in 2022 and he’s looking for a lucrative long-term contract extension. That’s the whole issue in Cincinnati. And the Eagles only have $9 million in salary cap space, per Over the Cap.