Conflicting Reports on 2 Potential Eagles Trade Situations

Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps was back on Thursday after missing a few days with a sore back. He and fellow starter Anthony Harris were flying around and making plays in the secondary during joint practices in Cleveland.

Much has been made of the Eagles’ experience and depth at safety, or lack thereof. The team added a new face to the room earlier this week when they swapped J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for Ugo Amadi. Other players on the depth chart include Jaquiski Tartt, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere, Josiah Scott, Reed Blankenship. The thinking is the team will keep at least four, maybe five, on the 53-man roster. Predictions have been made.

With all the uncertainty at the position, it’s worth checking in on Jessie Bates. The disgruntled All-Pro safety for the Cincinnati Bengals hasn’t reported to training camp. Or signed his franchise tender, one set to pay him $12.9 million. However, Bates was spotted in a luxury suite at the Bengals’ first preseason game.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, there is hope that Bates will show up “well in advance” of Week 1 and play on the franchise tag. He likely saw the blockbuster deal handed to Derwin James and hopes to cash out in 2023.

“The thought from the Bengals is he’ll hopefully be there before Week 1, well in advance of Week 1, that he’ll have some chance to get into game shape before they play,” Garafolo said of Bates. “But as for the particulars, the financials, Jessie Bates is making $12.9 million this year on the franchise tag. Derwin James is now getting north of $19 million per season.”

Eagles ‘Excited’ About Rostered Safeties

Interestingly, Bates and James share the same sports agent: David Mulugheta. The Bengals reportedly offered Bates $17 million in guaranteed money. And he turned it down. He seems destined to top James’ annual salary, whether it’s in Cincinnati or elsewhere. That price tag may be a bit too high for the Eagles to match.

Philadelphia has roughly $8 million in cap space in 2022 (via OverTheCap) and $6.8 million in 2023. But the team has money coming off the books next year, especially if they decide to move on from soon-to-be free agents Fletcher Cox, Boston Scott, Isaac Seumalo, and Anthony Harris.

Jonathan Gannon on UDFA Reed Blankenship: "Just like all those guys, he's very smart, he's instinctive, and has a unique skillset. When I say unique skillset, he's not a post safety or a box safety. He can do it all. He tackles and he processes fast." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 18, 2022

There is no doubt that Howie Roseman called the Bengals and dangled some kind of trade package for Bates. Andre Dillard and Jalen Reagor, plus some picks makes a lot of sense – if the Eagles are willing to commit around $20 million per year to a 25-year-old safety. For now, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon seems content with the room.

“You’ll see us continue to mix guys. I think they’re doing a really good job,” Gannon told reporters. “Excited to see them practice versus some other people now and be in there with different guys. We talked about the reasons for that. Excited to see what they’re doing. I think the DB coaches are doing an excellent job with that room, and look forward to getting out here and having fun with those guys.”

Conflicting Reports on Jalen Reagor?

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo recently reported that the Denver Broncos had “shown interest” in Jalen Reagor. They need an extra receiver after losing Tim Patrick for the year and swapping Reagor for a sixth- or seventh-round pick may could be an option.

Not that I am aware of. Certainly not any immediate interest. They want to see how their depth does. That said his dad did play for the Broncos and there was pre draft interest. https://t.co/qmybVihI0g — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 11, 2022

Or not? KOA Radio’s Benjamin Allbright tweeted out a rebuttal to Denver having any “immediate interest” in Reagor. Allbright’s sources told him that the Broncos want to evaluate their in-house depth at receiver first. Youngsters Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, Kendall Hinton, and Seth Williams all performed well in the team’s first preseason game.