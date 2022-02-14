Eagles Expected to Take ‘Major Swing’ at Available QB: Report

Add another name to the growing list of quarterbacks for the Philadelphia Eagles to consider this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to part ways with Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the keys over to Trey Lance.

Garoppolo has put up pretty pedestrian numbers in the Bay Area, but a chnage of scenery might do him good. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was supremely high on the 30-year-old with the chiseled jaw while contemplating getting rid of Tom Brady in order to keep him in 2017.

Now Garoppolo is back on the trading block and the Eagles could take a look at the 49ers quarterback. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Eagles are one of four teams ready to take a “major swing at the position.” The plugged-in reporter didn’t directly link Philly to Garoppolo but mentioned his name in the same breath as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson.

“We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer wrote. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys — such as Wilson, Watson or Rodgers — are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become.”

Peter King Comments on Carson Wentz Rumors

NBC Sports’ Peter King chimed in on Sunday’s bombshell report that the Indianapolis Colts may be moving on from Carson Wentz. He thinks “something is bubbling beneath the surface” as rumors swirl that Wentz might be traded before the NFL draft.

King doesn’t know what happened this season between Wentz and the Colts but pegged it as much more than simply poor play. He also reminded everyone of the “immature things” Wentz did on his way out the door in Philadelphia, like not talking to Doug Pederson after getting benched.

“Reich loved him in Philadelphia,” King said of Wentz. “My guess is something happened here, something other than a 9-8 record, that led to this moment. Attitude, an incident, work ethic, loss of trust. Something. I don’t know what.”

Eagles Veteran Leader Backs Jalen Hurts

The Eagles’ organization has come out strongly and backed Jalen Hurts as their starter in 2022. Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman both gave him a resounding vote of confidence. Ditto for several players on the team, including veteran leader Rodney McLeod.

“I think he’s very deserving to be the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles moving forward,” McLeod told Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press. “He took a huge step from Year 1 to Year 2, and Jalen is a leader of men. Some people have it, others don’t. Jalen has it and you see the way the team responds to him, and I think it’s all due to the work that he puts in off the field. You see it.”

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod discusses QB Jalen Hurts' development with @RobMaaddi on the latest Super Bowl 56 edition of the AP Pro Football Podcast. Listen/download/subscribe: https://t.co/Nl3cLGZHQx pic.twitter.com/KOyv1uRljr — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) February 11, 2022

Whatever happens is going to happen this offseason but Hurts definitely has the trust of the locker room. Let’s see what the front office does in the coming weeks and months.