Eagles’ Haason Reddick Calls Out Confused Chiefs Playmaker

Everyone in Philadelphia has a favorite cheesesteak shop. Whether it’s the glitz of Cheesesteak Vegas on East Passyunk Avenue or the kaiser roll goodness found across the bridge at Donkey’s Place in New Jersey, opinions all over the place on the city’s staple food. Except for Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The one-time Pro Bowler took the Super Bowl podium with a clear message: Philly doesn’t have the best cheesesteaks in America. Smith-Schuster refused to say where his favorite spot for greasy meat and cheese was located but he made it clear that the restaurant he likes best didn’t own a 215 area code.

“Honestly, man, I heard some misrumors about Philly, about Philly cheesesteaks,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “Honestly, I think the best Philly cheesesteaks are not in Philly, to be honest. Definitely not Philly.”

Smith-Schuster’s comments quickly reached the ears of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick who loudly clapped back. The Camden native took to Twitter to call out the Chiefs playmaker, asking somebody to “get this man a proper cheesesteak.”

Aye, somebody get this man a proper Philly cheesesteak!!! He talking crazy 😂 https://t.co/HxBlQBkH31 — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) February 7, 2023

There is some cheesesteak money on the table for Smith-Schuster in Super Bowl LVII, too. If he plays at least 50% of the snaps, he’ll get a $1 million bonus. He missed out on his previous $1 million bonus by playing on only 45% of the snaps in the AFC Championship Game, according to Pro Football Talk.

Nick Sirianni Trying to ‘Eliminate Distractions’

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was the first to admit that the questions fired at him on the first day of Super Bowl media availability were “interesting.” He navigated the hilariously turbulent waters masterfully, although he understands it’s a grueling time suck. His advice to his players? Eliminate distractions. Sirianni provided a great basketball analogy to help explain the process for dealing with everything.

“It’s all about trying to stick to your routine,” Sirianni told reporters. “Go to basketball, we’re always taught — I always talk about basketball because I felt like I was a decent basketball player — you try to correlate that with what we’re taught as young players in basketball, that, okay, you’re in an empty gym by yourself and if you dribble three times and you take a breath, boom, you shoot it.

“Well, that’s the same thing you do when the crowd’s yelling and the people in the back are doing the thing and they’re waving the sticks or whatever they’re doing and they’re yelling in the gym and you take three dribbles, you breathe, and then you go.”

Nick Sirianni said his message to the team to kick off Super Bowl week was about being locked in and not letting distractions get the best of them. pic.twitter.com/M5PCHSXOff — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) February 7, 2023

Eagles Wearing Green Jerseys, Chiefs Going White

The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their midnight green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII. Those are the same threads the team donned when they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy on February 4, 2018. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will be sporting their white jerseys on Sunday. The colors on the jerseys shouldn’t really have an impact on the outcome, although it should be noted that the team wearing white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls dating back to 2005. And 36 of 56 Super Bowls.