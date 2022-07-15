Cardinals All-Pro Mocks ‘Sad’ Ex-Eagle Carson Wentz in Viral Tweet

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt is enjoying life and scrolling through Twitter this offseason. The five-time All-Pro is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 campaign – one that crept retirement into his mind – yet his social media game is as healthy as ever.

Watt, seemingly unprovoked, shared a picture of his official NFL action figure on a store shelf and walked away very unimpressed. He felt it looked a lot like a certain former quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt questioned why the plastic figurine had a sad expression on his face while comparing the bearded gent to Carson Wentz. The comment immediately went viral.

I can’t be the only one that sees a sad Carson Wentz, right? https://t.co/1PfL5GshJB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 15, 2022

Interestingly, Wentz quoted Watts prior to entering the NFL draft in 2015. He fired off the message five months after leading North Dakota State to a 29-27 victory over Illinois State for the FCS championship.

"Success isn't owned, it's leased… And rent is due everyday." –@JJWatt — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) June 4, 2015

The whole ordeal called to mind how much excitement was buzzing around Wentz in Philly during the 2017 season. He finished seventh in merchandise sales that year, plus tops in bobblehead sales. He was the most popular athlete in town at the time.

Reddit user JordanHicksLB48 wrote: “I think if Wentz has a good season this year, he moves to number 1. Everyone likes Wentz because he is such a great dude and is easy to cheer for. If and when our Eagles make that deep playoff run, his jersey sales are going to be fire.”

Eagles Twitter Enthusiastically Supports Watt

The funniest part of the whole Watt-Wentz fiasco was the comments section on Twitter. Everyone had something to say, especially Eagles fans who posted hilarious videos and took the opportunity to mock the Washington Commanders. Others were quick to point out how much Watt’s action figure resembled Ben Roethlisberger. The beard. The expression. Everything.

Meanwhile, Watt appears to have beef with former Eagles champion Zach Ertz. The two are embattled in a “DonutGate” controversy where Watt refused to buy Ertz’s favorite donut. The two were laughing and joking as they discussed the matter.

“He shows up this morning, box full of donuts – no strawberry glazed, no maple glazed,” Watt said on May 27. “I’m extremely grateful for the free donuts but do I have any ground to stand on?”

In regards to donutgate… JJs first request, “pink/strawberry”, wasn’t even on the online ordering menu…

Therefore the rest of his order was disregarded 🤷🏼‍♂️ Let’s just focus on the part of me getting a dozen donuts and not focus on the rest 😂🤣 https://t.co/3vwvPHbN6s — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) May 27, 2022

Wentz Building Chemistry with Top WR Pick

Wentz got traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders in the offseason. He’s been the ultimate team player since arriving at the facility, including making extra time to work out with Terry McLaurin and other top receivers on the team.

One of those guys, Jahan Dotson (first-round pick, 16th overall in 2022), has already made a lasting impression on Wentz. The quarterback said Dotson “catches the football as natural as anybody I’ve been around,” per Pro Football Talk.

“It’s more of a mindset thing,” Dotson said, via The Athletic. “As you can tell, I’m not the biggest guy. I don’t have insane measurables. When the ball is up in the air, it’s mine. I said a while ago in college: When the ball is up in the air, I [see] it as a million dollars. I’m trying to go get that money. I love money, so I’m trying to get it.”