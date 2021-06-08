‘Extremely Pleased:’ Eagles QB Coach Comments on Possible Starter

Brian Johnson turned down two collegiate head-coaching jobs before joining the Philadelphia Eagles. He was in high demand. But the first-year quarterbacks coach saw an opportunity to jump to the highest level of football and he wasn’t about to climb down from that ledge.

It didn’t hurt that Johnson has known Jalen Hurts and his family for a long time. Hurts’ father, Averion, was an assistant coach at Baytown Lee High School when a 15-year-old Johnson was a player there. The coach vividly remembers a skinny kid named Jalen running around the fieldhouse, soaking it all in and dreaming of one day becoming a professional athlete.

Brian Johnson remembers Jalen Hurts as a kid: "I have memories of Jalen running around the fieldhouse when I was a high school player. His dad was running the weight program at our high school so both Jalen and his brother would be in the fieldhouse." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 8, 2021

Johnson forged a tight bond with Averion and kept tabs on Jalen’s career from afar. He even tried to recruit Hurts when he was an assistant at Mississippi State, but the young quarterback chose Alabama.

“Once I got into coaching at Utah, I would go and visit and go recruit at his dad’s school once he became a head coach [at Channelview High School],” Johnson told reporters. “I remember at Mississippi State we recruited him really hard and tried to get him to sign there, but he ended up going to Alabama and having a great college career.”

From everything I’ve seen and heard from people who I respect, Jalen Hurts has the physical, mental, and emotional attributes to be successful. I also believe Brian Johnson is the perfect quarterback coach to help him realize his potential. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) February 21, 2021

Now the two are about to be joined at the hip as teacher-student for the foreseeable future in Philadelphia.

“It’s very interesting because I’ve known him for a very long time but this was actually my first time getting a chance to work with him on the grass,” Johnson said. “Obviously, everyone knows about his intangibles and what type of player and what type of person he is. But he’s extremely coachable, he wants to be a great player, he works extremely hard at his craft. He’s very serious about becoming a great player and it’s been a pleasure to be out there on the grass with him.”

Johnson Teaching, Installing New Offense

The Eagles wrapped up spring OTAs last Friday, but Johnson intends to keep in constant contact with his new starting quarterback. They were able to start installing the offense virtually, via Zoom calls, and then hit the turf at the NovaCare Complex to test out those concepts. Johnson walked away impressed with the way Hurts has handled everything thrown his way.

“I’ve been extremely pleased with how he’s handled the installs, both he and Joe [Flacco], in terms of learning the offense and coming in fully prepared,” Johnson said. “And putting us in a position to hit the ground running once we get to training camp. And the guys have done a great job of learning the system and really coming in and studying on their own and asking the right questions, and being prepared and understanding what we’re trying to accomplish as an offense in terms of the install on a day in and day out basis.”

46% of Jalen Hurts' passing attempts were thrown 10+ yards Highest rate in the NFL 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XjyxwG2Yp0 — PFF (@PFF) February 27, 2021

Hurts’ teammates have marveled at the rare intangibles the 22-year-old brings to the table. Johnson complimented that trait as well as his mental preparedness. He comes to work every day looking to improve and learn something new. Hurts’ accuracy — 52% completion percentage in four starts — is one key area the duo has already discussed in detail.

“I think the biggest thing in terms of accuracy is obviously developing your feet and your eyes, and making sure that everything is in concert with your target,” Johnson said. “And having just a great understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish as an offense.”

Flacco’s Experience Serving QB Room Well

Joe Flacco might be second on the depth chart but his experience has been giving the quarterbacks room some first-rate insight into playing the position. The 36-year-old backup is only nine years removed from earning Super Bowl MVP honors, something that gives him instant credibility in the Eagles’ locker room. Johnson detailed how much Flacco’s presence has meant to the team.

“Joe’s been great,” Johnson said. “I always say: experience is life’s best teacher — so he has a lot of intellectual property that he’s been willing to share with our room, and it’s been great for our room, just to hear from some of his shared experiences throughout his career in the league.

“And he’s just as smooth as they come. He’s done it for a very long time and he understands exactly what the goal is, what he’s trying to accomplish, how he can continue to improve and put us in the best position to be successful.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie looks on as Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco work with receivers. pic.twitter.com/IwYPSIAHEp — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 4, 2021

Johnson will gladly lean on Flacco’s experience considering this is his first job at the professional level. He started his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach at Utah in 2010, then moved up the ranks during stints at Mississippi State, Houston and Florida. He spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Gators. He’s learning as he goes, too.

“Just the processes of certain things are different and you learn some things as you go,” Johnson said about the adjustment. “It’s been a wonderful transition in terms of getting a chance to be around a great group of coaches each and every day, a great group of players each and every day, and just being obsessed with how do we improve these guys and get them better on a consistent basis, day in and day out.”

