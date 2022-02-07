Texans Coaching Search Impacting Eagles ‘Stability’ Plan

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wanted stability on his coaching staff for the 2022 football season. It looks as if he’ll get it with his top three assistants all set to return.

Jonathan Gannon has been ruled out of consideration by the Houston Texans for their head-coaching vacancy. The team informed the 39-year-old of its decision on Saturday following two impressive interviews, according to multiple reports. Gannon was thought to be one of three finalists for the Texans’ job, along with Brian Flores and Josh McCown. Houston is also “in talks” with Lovie Smith for the position.

Best news the Eagles could have received. I’m excited to see what Gannon can do with more talent here next year. https://t.co/9O7phkT9oq — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) February 6, 2022

That means Gannon will retain his role as Eagles defensive coordinator heading into 2022 training camp. His return is good news for a Philly squad looking to germinate and build off last year’s growth, although not everyone saw it as a positive. There was a healthy faction of Eagles fans hoping for a change in leadership on defense. Philadelphia finished 10th in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed in 2021.

Jonathan Gannon will not be getting the Texans' job and will be back with the Eagles for 2022. Damnit. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) February 6, 2022

In addition to Gannon’s expected return, look for offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and special-teams coordinator Michael Clay to continue to roam the Eagles’ sideline in 2022. Sirianni told reporters he wanted to keep the band together during his end-of-year press conference.

“Really, really like this staff and everything that we have in this staff right here,” Sirianni said January 19. “I think that it’s a great group of guys that work well together. I think that’s really important that guys work well together within the building, and that starts by having a good group of guys and a good group of people that are talented at what they do. I’m really happy with the people we have in this building. I’m really happy with the staff that we have, and I look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Eagles Shine in Pro Bowl Loss

The NFC lost 41-35 to the AFC in Sunday’s Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It marked the fifth straight victory for the AFC side in what turned out to be a turnover-laden affair. The game featured seven interceptions and five fumbles (one lost).

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was named offensive MVP, with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby earning defensive MVP honors. For the Eagles, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave recorded a sack and kicker Jake Elliott went 3-for-3 on extra points. Darius Slay and Josh Sweat had quiet days for the NFC.

Anthony Harris Making Dreams Come True

Eagles safety Anthony Harris made national headlines when he escorted a young girl to a daddy-daughter dance. Audrey Soape – an 11-year-old living outside Austin, Texas – recently lost her father and grandfather and had no one to take her to the event. Her mother reached out to Harris on social media and he responded with a resounding yes.

“He was so kind and so sweet, and just the made the entire night so magical for her from start to finish.” Eagles Safety Anthony Harris takes Texas girl to Daddy-Daughter dance. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/ArLzbp6qek — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) February 1, 2022

Turns out, the Soape family had been fans of Harris from his days patrolling the Vikings secondary. The good deed did not go unnoticed, and Harris paid for Audrey’s dress, shoes and make-up. The two had a blast while dancing the night away.

“You gotta cherish these moments. You never know how long we have here on this Earth,” Harris told NBC10 Philadelphia. “So, the people that you care about and you love, show support for them.”