Eagles Rookie Jordan Davis Sounds Off on Viral Practice Rep

Don’t believe the hype. That was the message from Jordan Davis regarding his viral rep against Cam Jurgens. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder wasn’t trying to embarrass anybody at the Philadelphia Eagles’ live practice; honestly, Davis wished it never happened.

The clip wasn’t a true representation of what has been a grueling back-and-forth between Davis and Jurgens at training camp. The cameras just got a very one-sided rep, according to Davis. Those two guys are the future anchors of the offensive and defensive lines in Philly.

“I hate it honestly. I feel like it’s very one-sided,” Davis told reporters. “You see one rep but you don’t see Cam blocking me and getting me at practice, and getting me in the other reps. I always say looks can be deceiving. You know, one rep and it goes viral or whatever, but Cam is holding his own. He’s a very good player and it’s just good competition, it’s iron on iron, so you see the background of everything but don’t let the hype get to you.”

Video or not, the one thing there is no denying is Davis’ pure power. His freakish size and athleticism is going to force opponents to double-team him. Which will create an open path to the quarterback for someone else. Davis’ mere presence is going to unleash feared pass rushers like Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Hasson Reddick.

“Two on me means somebody’s free,” Davis said. “Just to know that the guys are looking at me to be a good addition to the team makes me feel good because I feel like I’m bringing something important, that I’m able to contribute to this team. I’m not here to be the guy. I’m here to be a part of it. It takes all parts to get this car rolling and, hopefully, go to the promised land.”

Eagles See ‘Big, Explosive, Violent Man’

Davis has split reps at the nose tackle spot this summer with the ones and twos. He’s listed as Fletcher Cox’s backup on the depth chart. Don’t be fooled. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is going to treat him as a starter. And let the 2021 Outland Trophy winner make an impact.

“He’s a big, explosive, violent man that can win one-on-one,” Gannon told reporters on May 24. “He will definitely have a role in the passing game, and he will affect the quarterback in a good way. Excited about his skill set and what he can do in the run and pass game.”

Davis is working hard to carve out a spot, too. The physical part comes naturally; it’s the mental aspect he’s been repping over and over and over again.

“It’s a mental game,” Davis said. “They say football is 95% mental and 5% physical, so you have to learn all the ins and outs, all the technique-wise, and just push through mentally. It’s hot [at practice], there’s a lot of adversity, and you tend to get away from your technique when you’re a little tired. So, just being able to bounce back and to lean on my technique.”

Kelce, Jurgens Tough 1-2 Tandem

The legend of Jason Kelce keeps touching future football generations. He’s one of the best centers to ever do it, an intimidating presence when he’s staring across that line. He’s deceptively fast, according to Davis.

“Kelce’s fast, extremely quick,” Dais said. “It’s just one of those things, you have to get it in gear because you don’t know where he’s going to go. You can tell Kelce has a lot more experience. He knows how to work the edge blocks and everything. It’s just the experience.”

Jurgens has been Kelce’s understudy. Davis can’t get a break, whether it’s battling Kelce on first team or Jurgens on second team.

“Cam is strong. He’s stout. He’s going to sit down,” Davis said. “So, you really have to make sure you place your hands [right], really on both of them, it’s kind of like a one-two tandem.”