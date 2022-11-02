Eagles-Texans Final Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled Out

The Philadelphia Eagles officially ruled defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott out for Thursday Night Football. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries and missed practices and walk-throughs during the short week before heading down to Houston. Those are the only blemishes for a healthy team looking for their eighth straight win.

Davis was carted off the sideline last week after injuring his right leg against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie first-rounder picked up a high ankle sprain and no timetable has been given for his return. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Davis would miss four to six weeks depending on the results of an MRI. Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t reveal if a roster move was coming.

“We’ll see. Still sorting through that. We don’t have to make a decision yet,” Sirianni told reporters. “Still sorting through it. Letting it heal for another day, and obviously a little bit longer and we don’t have to make a decision quite yet, so we’ll see.”

The Eagles could place Davis on injured reserve to get an additional roster spot on the 53. If they did make a roster move, then the team could call up a guy like 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. Something to monitor ahead of facing the Houston Texans. That game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night.

Nico Collins, 5 Texans Players Miss Practice

The Houston Texans have a much lengthier injury report than Philadelphia. Starting receiver Nico Collins (groin) was one of five players to miss Tuesday’s practice, alongside linebacker Maliek Collins (chest), defensive back Grayland Arnold (quad), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring), and guard Justin McCray (concussion).

#Texans injury report prior to the TNF game against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/oCkWm96ABU — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 1, 2022

Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks was a late addition to the injury report as rumors of his potential release run wild. Cooks had been mentioned in trade talks ahead of the November 1 deadline, but his hefty contract — he has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $18 million in 2023 — may have been the problem in the Texans not moving him. The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams both expressed interest in Cooks, according to Pro Football Talk.

Eagles Don’t Make Deadline Trade for RB

There had been plenty of talk about the Eagles possibly adding another running back to the mix at the trade deadline. Kareem Hunt, Cam Akers, and Nyheim Hines were three names being floated out there. Ultimately, the team decided to trust their current backfield featuring Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Trey Sermon.

Sirianni was asked to evaluate the way his backs handled blitz pickup against Pittsburgh. And he gave the group a resounding vote of confidence.

“They’re really good at it. Miles had probably his best day since I’ve been here in his pass pro,” Sirianni told reporters. “To me, pass pro, there’s two things that really go into pass pro. It’s your toughness, first and foremost, and that group is tough. We already know they have that. And it’s your fundamentals of that, because fundamentals are big time in that, where you strike, how you strike, what you do with your hands, the hat placement that you have.”