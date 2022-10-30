Eagles Rookie Carted Off the Field, Major Injury Feared

Jordan Davis limped off the field late in the second quarter and couldn’t put pressure on his foot or ankle. The Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle was taken into the halftime locker room for further evaluation in what the team called a right leg injury.

Davis, the 13th overall pick in April’s draft, has been a situational pass rusher and run stopper through six games. He was in obvious pain on the sideline, visibly hobbling as team trainers helped him into the cart before halftime. It’s never good to speculate but it sure looked like a possible season-ending injury to the naked eye.

UPDATE: The Eagles officially ruled Davis out to start the third quarter.

#Eagles top draft pick Jordan Davis hopping into the cart and being wheeled off into the locker room … pic.twitter.com/grRzALGmOZ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 30, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon have been very cautious with Davis. The 6-foot-6, 345-pounder is only averaging 22.5 defensive snaps per game while recording 12 total tackles and a tackle for loss. Sirianni discussed his role and workload, specifically on early downs, when he addressed the media on October 12.

“I just think he’s getting a little bit better each week,” Sirianni told reporters. “He’s a big man who has to continue to learn how to play in the NFL against other big men. So, he’s getting better each week. He’s doing a good job. He had his best game to date last game, and again he’s just in that mindset, the growth mindset of how he gets better every day.

“He’s got the strength, he’s got the athleticism, he’s got the size to be really good. It’s just him learning, just like how we talk about with Jalen [Hurts] all the time of hey, what do you see in his strides. Well, he’s getting accumulated reps, right and figuring out how to play and that’s what you’re seeing with Jordan [Davis].”

They’re carting off Jordan Davis 😬 pic.twitter.com/F2JQjazFWz — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) October 30, 2022

A.J. Brown Accounts for 3 First-Half Touchdowns

The Eagles made a draft-day trade for A.J. Brown so the Pro Bowl receiver could get open and catch touchdowns. He’s doing it in a big way as he continues to be the No. 1 option for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown hauled in 5 balls for 113 yards and 3 scores in the first half against Pittsburgh. He beat double coverage on his 29-yard touchdown grab, then picked up a taunting penalty for pointing at the two defenders he beat.

AJ BROWN OWNS PITTSBURGHpic.twitter.com/GueTqJWBq9 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) October 30, 2022

The Eagles did a “stomp the yard” tribute celebration after Brown’s 39-yard touchdown with 9:23 showing in the first quarter. He also caught a 27-yard strike from Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. Philadelphia took a 21-10 lead into the halftime locker room.

The Eagles stomped the yard after that AJ Brown TD pic.twitter.com/TaBQ6dkeLi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2022

Eagles List 5 Inactive Players, Robert Quinn Debuts

The Eagles made five players inactive before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8:

No surprises there. Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe has been dealing with a sore shoulder. Everyone else was a healthy scratch, including third-string quarterback Ian Book.

New defensive end Robert Quinn did suit up and make his Philadelphia debut at Lincoln Financial Field. Head coach Nick Sirianni had been a bit cagey on whether Quinn would play earlier in the week.

“We’re working on getting him up to speed. He’s a smart guy that’s been in a lot of different systems. Our coaches are working hard, and we’re hopeful he’s playing on Sunday,” Sirianni said. “His addition adds another good player to the system, amongst a group of guys that can already get after the passer. Then you add another guy, and that’s just more fresh legs coming after the quarterback, which to me is one of the most important positions in football.”