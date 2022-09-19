Eagles Rookie Accused of Being ‘Momma’s Boy’ Opens Up on ‘Scary Sight’

It made some waves when former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner called rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis a “momma’s boy,” and now the rookie says he’s seen a “scary sight.” However, the fear-inspiring sight is not one that plays into Joyner’s trope of Davis as a soft and scared rookie.

Instead, it’s the Eagles themselves.

“It’s like, you take the level of TALENT in this group, and the level of DAWG in this group, and you combine that with the level of WORK we’re putting in??? O.K. … now that’s a scary sight,” Davis wrote in his September 16 article in The Players’ Tribune.

Davis wrote that he knows what the goal is in Philadelphia, a return to the “promised land,” in reference to winning another Super Bowl. The former Georgia Bulldog also talked up the Eagles familial vibe in the locker room as integral to their pursuit of success.

Davis had two tackles in 27 snaps in his debut, and hopes to improve on that performance tonight against the Vikings.

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Calls Lane Johnson ‘Best Right Tackle in This League’

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni did not mince words in describing the talents of Lane Johnson during his September 17 press conference.

“Lane is the best right tackle in this league, Sirianni said. “To me, I wouldn’t take anybody else. I don’t even think it’s particularly close.”

The answer came in response to a question about being able to match up Johnson and left tackle Jordan Mailata against the talented edge rushers of the Vikings. Sirianni first saluted Mailata for improving week after week, then sang the praises of Johnson.

“We’ll be all right there,” Sirianni assured. “But that doesn’t mean we still don’t go through the process of — we still don’t have plays in to help out the edge when we need to. So, it’s a little bit, yes, we’re very comfortable with our personnel, but we also throw some help at them every now and then.”

Sirianni said he spends more time worrying about opponents’ cornerbacks and defensive ends than any other position group when he’s game planning for the Eagles offense.

“How are you going to stop the guys that can wreck the game?” Sirianni asked. “Defensive end is the first place you always look.”

Nick Sirianni Says Eagles WR Zach Pascal Does the Dirty Work

Wide receiver Zach Pascal was only on the field for 22 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps last week in their season opener and he was only targeted once in the passing game, hauling in the catch for a 7-yard gain. However, that didn’t stop head coach Nick Sirianni for extolling the skillset of Pascal, which includes a willingness to focus on blocking and physicality.

“There are not a ton of those guys out there,” Sirianni said. “A wide receiver that is going to go out and do the dirty work. Sometimes that’s not always that position where the guys will go do that.”

Sirianni said that finding the combination of a player willing to be hard-nosed in the blocking game but also capable of catching passes can be difficult.

“All these skills are going to be tough to find, you’re looking for good players,” Sirianni explained. “But, yes, to me, at that position that’s a hard skill to find and I’m just glad we have it in Zach.”