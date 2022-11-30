Eagles Make 7 Roster Moves: Major Update on Jordan Davis

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster with six games left on the schedule. The team made seven total moves ahead of Week 13 versus Tennessee. The biggest one was the opening of the 21-day practice window for Jordan Davis.

There is no immediate timeline for when he might be activated back onto the 53-man roster, although Sunday remains a real possibility if everything goes smoothly. Head coach Nick Sirianni stated that he’s in “no rush” to throw Davis out there. He won’t risk further injury to his rookie defensive tackle who was carted off the field on October 30 with a high ankle sprain.

“Not in a big rush to force something until we have all the answers and see how he’s feeling,” Sirianni said. “I know he’s attacking the rehab like crazy. I know our training staff and our doctors and our strength staff are doing everything they can do to help him, and I know Jordan is doing everything he can do to help himself.”

The #Eagles have officially cleared Jordan Davis to practice, and if all goes smoothly, he could play as soon as Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DxnapDWJc2 — Eagles Nation (10-1) (@PHLEaglesNation) November 30, 2022

Davis’ absence has exposed a huge problem for the Eagles: a porous run defense, which has surrendered 119 yards per game since November 14. Philadelphia added Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh as sturdy veteran reinforcements after placing Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

The Eagles also released 303-pounder Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. Prior to that, they released running back Kennedy Brooks — Jalen Hurts’ teammate at Oklahoma — and tackle Roderick Johnson from the practice squad. Here are the other moves:

Eagles have released Marvin Wilson from the practice squad, signed WR Auden Tate, WR Kawaan Baker and OL Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad, and opened the 21- day practice window for DT Jordan Davis. pic.twitter.com/Vxk6H8iLLI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2022

Jalen Hurts Delivers Another Victory Speech

Jalen Hurts delivers a fiery victory speech after each win, something that the team releases regularly on social media. It has become sort of a viral rite of passage for Eagles fans to watch it with the sound turned up.

After beating the Packers 40-33 on Sunday Night Football, Hurts preached the message of “nothing but gratitude” to his teammates. Here is a partial transcript:

I often talk about the importance of all the s*** we do to get to where we at right now. I think about all we go through to get to where we are today, to have the opportunities that we have, to play on Sunday Night Football. We grind every day of the week. We sacrifice time with our families. We do all that s*** together to go out there and dominate and play our best football. You gotta really appreciate it, and I just want to give some gratitude to that and the process we have because the process is true and it works, and if you buy into it and you do that s*** the right way, good things are going to come.

Jonathan Gannon Addresses C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury

The Eagles will be missing starting safety C.J.Gardner-Johnson indefinitely after he suffered a lacerated kidney. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship and third-year man K’Von Wallace will be tasked with filling the void. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon addressed what losing Gardner-Johnson meant for his secondary.

“That’s a tough injury. All injuries are tough, but really felt bad for him because he was hurting pretty good,” Gannon told reporters. “He’s played really good football for us, and it’s going to be like, we’ve had some guys that have gone in and out of the lineup and we all have to pick up the slack and be able to function without him.”