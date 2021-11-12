Jordan Howard Survived ‘Bad Days’ on Eagles Practice Squad

Jordan Howard was arguably the best running back throughout training camp. He arrived at the Philadelphia Eagles’ facility nine pounds lighter and fully recovered from a 2019 shoulder injury. Howard also looked like a more complete running back, catching the ball out of the backfield and picking up blocks.

But Howard’s stellar summer wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The Eagles surprisingly cut the 225-pounder, then placed him on the practice squad after he cleared waivers. Three months later, Howard is finally on the 53 and serving as the team’s feature back. It’s been a long time coming, filled with some good days and a “lot of bad days,” according to Howard.

“It was very challenging,” Howard told reporters. “First day I’m on the practice squad, I’m on the look team, it’s just like ‘dang this is my reality right now’ and then game days were pretty tough for me but just tried to be there and support the guys.”

Those bad days only pushed Howard harder so if an opportunity ever arose he would seize it. Which the one-time Pro Bowler has. The 27-year-old – yes, he’s still that young – has rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Howard is the starter until Miles Sanders returns, with a full-time job likely in his future.

“I’m just happy to be playing,” Howard said. “You ain’t never know when your going to get your opportunity or when your last opportunity is going to be so I’m just grateful for it all.”

Tyree Jackson Learned From NFL’s Best

Tyree Jackson made his NFL debut at tight end in Week 9 versus Los Angeles. He saw 14 total snaps, including a red-zone play where Jackson was lined up in the slot at the 11-yard line. The Chargers seemed confused by the look and called a timeout. Whatever the case, the converted quarterback seems to be in store for a larger role moving forward. If he is, the 6-foot-7, 249-pounder is ready.

“For me, I just gotta control what I can control and just continue to get better each day,” Jackson said. “Making the transition [from quarterback] there’s going to be ups and downs. Like I said before, just continue to get better each day.”

Jackson missed the first eight weeks of the season after fracturing his back in camp. The injury prematurely ended his breakout preseason, but the Eagles carried him on the 53 instead of putting him on season-ending IR. It was a bold move, one that proved how much the organization values him.

Jackson rewarded that confidence by burying himself in film study while hurt. He watched tape of elite NFL tight ends like Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Darren Waller – and, of course, picked the brains of Dallas Goedert and former teammate Zach Ertz.

“I watched a ton of target cutups of the good tight ends in the league,” Jackson said. “And then I feel like we had two great tight ends in our room with Zach [Ertz] and Dallas [Goedert]. So to watch them practice, how they go about the week, what days they watch film, what they do to make sure their bodies feel 100% when they get out there. Those are just things I got to learn.”

