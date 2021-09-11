Eagles Make Final Gameday Decision on Practice Squad Players

The Philadelphia Eagles won’t be elevating anyone from the practice squad for Week 1, per the NFL transactions wire. The team had protected four players – RB Jordan Howard, S Elijah Riley, OT Le’Raven Clark, WR John Hightower – but none were bumped up to the active roster.

The decision not to promote anyone is mildly surprising considering depth issues at safety. Starter Rodney McLeod is out and Marcus Epps is expected to take his place at strong safety against the Atlanta Falcons. Anthony Harris is the starting free safety, with K’Von Wallace serving as the only true reserve there. Backup nickel cornerback Andre Chachere could see time at safety in a pinch.

Veteran running back Jordan Howard had been a trendy pick to get the call to the 53 as a possible insurance policy behind Miles Sanders. Instead, the Eagles will head into the regular-season opener with rookie Kenneth Gainwell and utility back Boston Scott rounding out the backfield. All three players have dual-threat ability as pass-catchers, something Howard has traditionally struggled with. It would seem as if the team is comfortable with the rushers currently on the roster.

“I’m excited about that group. With Miles [Sanders] and Boston [Scott] and Kenny [Gainwell], Miles has played in this league, he’s done a lot of really good things, so really like where he’s at,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said of his backs. “Same with Boston, he’s an experienced guy who’s done a lot of good things. And then Kenny being a young guy, he’s shown some really good things throughout training camp and in the preseason games. That group as a whole, very excited about those guys.”

There are 16 RBs with at least 2200 scrimmage yards since 2019. Miles Sanders has only 5 games with 20 touches. Every other RB has at least 8.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/91b5kcZZTl — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 4, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

‘Don’t Bet Against Jalen Hurts’

Marty Mornhinweg was a big part of the evaluation process last season when the Eagles were deciding whether to draft Jalen Hurts. He served as “special offensive assistant” for the Eagles in 2020 and shared his experiences from working with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Hurts’ skillset seemed to mirror the 2019 NFL MVP in a lot of ways.

Jalen Hurts fantasy projections: 🦅3,616 Passing Yards

🦅646 Rushing Yards

🦅25 Total TDs (📸 via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/ox2JQG1S3x — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 6, 2021

Mornhinweg also coached Michael Vick in Philadelphia when he won 2011 NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. You could say he knows a thing or two about dual-threat quarterbacks. The 59-year-old NFL lifer can’t say whether Hurts will put everything together in Year 2 but he’s not betting against him: “I would not bet against Jalen Hurts. Period.” (via The Inquirer).

Eagles Gameday Staff Hold Moment of Silence

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that transformed the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. There were tearful tributes and mournful memorials across the country to mark the tragic date that changed history.

This morning Eagles gameday staff came together for a moment of silence in recognition of the 20th anniversary of September 11th.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Mf3AQBfxDk — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 11, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles did their part to honor those innocent American souls lost by having their gameday staff hold a moment of silence on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field. They also posted a Twitter message reading: “Never Forget.” No one ever will.