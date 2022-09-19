Eagles Starter Sends Stern Message to Rowdy Philly Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles are pumped for their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The players expect the stadium to be rocking as 68,000 rowdies pack in like sardines for the first game of 2022. It’s Monday Night Football, man!

The Eagles released a hilarious video ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The cameras asked five key playmakers — A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Mailata — to send a message to Eagles fans holding tickets. Johnson supplied the funniest answer: “Get drunk.” But Mailata provided the most sensical, cautioning the Philly faithful to “please go quiet” on third downs when the offense has the ball.

Here is the full transcript, sure to get everyone hyped for tonight’s game:

AJ Brown: Let’s go! Fletcher Cox: Go Birds! Lane Johnson: Get drunk. Nakobe Dean: We don’t need to say too much. It’s Monday Night Football. Jordan Mailata: We love you guys! But on third downs, when the offense is up, can we please go quiet? I don’t want to go on a silent cadence at a home game if we don’t have to. Umm, yea, love you guys! Nakobe Dean: I want to make sure y’all heard me the first time. It’s Monday Night Football, man! AJ Brown: Monday night! I need y’all to go crazy! I’m so excited. Let’s go, man! Lets’ go!

GET LOUD TONIGHT *except on third downs when the offense is on the field* (per @jordan_mailata)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YIQSNcoYGt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 19, 2022

Eagles-Vikings Resume Growing NFC Rivalry

The Eagles and Vikings have met 29 times in their storied histories, with Minnesota owning a 15-14 advantage in the series. The Vikings are 2-0 in their last two games versus the Eagles following a 38-7 loss in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. The latter was the last time these two squads met under the lights.

Nick Sirianni on Monday Night vs. Minnesota: "I remember there was a pretty special game here back in 2017 Vikings vs. the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Gannon still talks about it, about how loud it was, how intense it was." — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 12, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni is a newcomer to the growing NFC rivalry. He was in Indianapolis when the previous meetings happened. However, Sirianni might have an ace in the hole: defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and linebackers coach Nick Rallis both spent time on the Vikings’ coaching staff. It stands to reason the Eagles might know a thing or two.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned, and definitely have had a lot of communication with the defensive guys this week,” Sirianni told reporters. “Same thing, obviously Nick Rallis was on the staff at Minnesota, and so was Jonathan Gannon with some of these guys, and so we’ve had conversations about players as well and just different things that make them go.”

The Eagles also poached Janarius Robinson from Minnesota, a defensive end who could share more secrets pertaining to the Vikings’ scheme. It’s always good to have extra intel.

Dick Vermeil Getting HOF Ring at Halftime

The Eagles will present legendary former coach Dick Vermeil with his Hall of Fame ring at halftime of tonight’s game. He received his Gold Jacket on August 5, then got his bronze bust the next day at a presentation ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Vermeil recently reflected on his time in Philly, calling the Eagles the most intense fan base he’s ever encountered. He loved his time getting to know the city.

“They take that intensity and they generate a great loyalty once they buy into you,” Vermeil told Dave Spadaro. “When I see people on the street, they treat me as if we won the Super Bowl last week. And it’s been years since I coached here, and I really appreciate it — and I said this in the presentation ceremony on my induction day, I feel like I know every Eagles fan personally. I feel like I shook hands and said thank you to all of them.”