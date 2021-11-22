Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Eviscerates Saints Player on Instagram

Marcus Davenport has a permanent reservation secured at a certain breakfast chain restaurant. The New Orleans Saints defensive end was utterly flattened by Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata late in the first half, a pancake block that led to a pushing and shoving match.

The aggressive play paved the way for a first-down run from Jordan Howard. After the whistle, Davenport took issue with Mailata and the two rolled around on the 20-yard line before a intra-squad fight broke out. Howard and right tackle Lane Johnson led the charge to defend their teammates’ honor. The officials broke it up and no penalty flags were thrown. The Eagles ended up punting on that drive and eventually won the game 40-29.

But the beef between Mailata and Davenport carried over onto social media. The 6-foot-8, 365-pounder changed his location to IHOP (International House of Pancakes) and posted a picture of him owning Davenport. Mailata captioned it with: “When push comes to shove.” Several current and former teammates liked the post, including Johnson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Lane Johnson keeps calling Jordan Mailata a big dinosaur “It was like f**** UFC. Just saw their asses rolling around”😂 pic.twitter.com/xaHXpmVfpS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 21, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni called it a “good physical play” and knew emotions were running high at that point. He doesn’t mind guys mixing it up out there as long as it doesn’t lead to dumb penalties.

“You want your guys to play within the rules with what the rules are,” Sirianni said. “And so obviously no flag was thrown right there. It was good physical play. Both guys were working hard and just excited the way he played in this game because you don’t run for the amount of yards you do without good play from your left tackle.”

Mailata set his location to IHOP 😭🥞 I don't know what Davenport said to him, but i am loving this side of JM! 💚#Eagles pic.twitter.com/SMFtC7s5eo — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) November 22, 2021

Eagles Get Physical, Establish New Identity

One ongoing question throughout the first 10 weeks has been identity. What is the calling card for the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles? The team has preached connectivity and fighting for each other. Sirianni has put it all on his offensive line and let them win it in the trenches. Which they have done.

The Eagles have rushed for 870 yards over the past four weeks while going 3-1. They rank tops in the NFC at 153.4 rushing yards per game at 5.0 yards per carry.

“There are different ways to be physical,” Sirianni said. “I don’t want to make it sound like you can only be physical running the ball, because there’s different ways to do that. Because receivers can be physical. And the tight ends can be physical. And the backs can be physical when you’re passing it. So, it’s just the style of play. I just think we have tough guys on this team. And that’s important.”

More from Hurts: “Continue to connect with one another and know that everybody has each other’s backs out there in the field, and continue to move forward with that mentality of ‘rent is due everyday.’ That’s the identity of this football team.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 22, 2021

Mailata’s vicious pancake block was one example. Another one was Dallas Goedert’s finger-tip grab in tight coverage. Or Jalen Hurts’ video-game scramble to ice Sunday’s game. That’s the new mentality.

“Identity is a mentality,” Hurts said. “It’s a mentality, it’s an approach, it’s the detail you put in day in and day out throughout the week. It’s being physical, it’s wanting it, it’s effort. It’s all of those things.”

This catch by Dallas Goedert keeps replaying over and over again in my head: pic.twitter.com/cl6LRXQ9rE — Conor Myles (@ConorMylesSI) November 22, 2021

Jake Elliott Sets Milestone in Week 11

Kicker Jake Elliott quietly etched his name up the franchise record books on Sunday. The Super Bowl champion converted four field goals against the Saints, plus four extra points to finish with 16 points. That was the most for an Eagles player since Cody Parkey tallied 19 points in 2014.

Elliott also moved into third place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 478 career points. He trails only David Akers (1,323 points) and Bobby Watson (881 points).

“I did not know that, but it’s pretty cool,” Elliott said. “I think there a couple of guys ahead of me for which I have a long way to go, but being named with any of those guys is an honor and I’m happy to be there.”