Eagles Restructure Contract of $64 Million Star: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy freeing up money for $255 million quarterback Jalen Hurts. According to Jason Fitzgerald, the team recently restructured the contract of Jordan Mailata by creating “more cap room for future years.”

The starting left tackle inked a 4-year, $64 million deal, including $40 million guaranteed, in 2022. The 26-year-old blind-side protector for Hurts is due a base salary of only $1.08 million in 2023. Fitzgerald, a plugged-in analyst for Over The Cap, revealed that the Eagles had restructured Mailata’s contract in a piece examining Hurts’ extension.

He wrote the following:

The Eagles had about $20 million in cap space prior to this signing and little flexibility so my assumption would be that the raise this year is on the light side. The team recently created more cap room for future years with a restructure of LT Jordan Mailata’s contract, which should mean more room for a bigger salary in 2024. Given that this is the Eagles the expectation would be option bonuses in both 2024 and 2025 and possibly an option also in 2026.

That would work out to new money running cash flows of Y1- $60M

Y2- $102M

Y3- $153M Those sound pretty reasonable within the current market. Again just a guess. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 17, 2023

Mailata: Bodyguard for Franchise Quarterback

Mailata has never been afraid to show his support for Hurts. He’s done it physically with his play on the field. And he’s done it vocally with his words in the locker room. The former Aussie rugby standout put it all on display in a testy moment against the New Orleans Saints in 2022. “For me, it’s protecting my family,” Mailata said at the time.

Jordan Mailata Having Jalen Hurts Back Protect These two At All Time#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/evcTfQFd3G — J Money Hurts 💰💰💰 (@CoolCat_Connor) December 2, 2021

The self-anointed Bodyguard for Hurts has gone on record many times with his affection for the starting quarterback. His role is to protect him at all costs.

“If he’s got a bounty, I got a bounty,” Mailata said, via Eagles Today. “It’s my job to make sure that bounty isn’t claimed. I’m going to do everything I can to execute the right technique and the right plays to make sure he stays clean, and I stay dirty.”

Bijan Robinson Mocked to Eagles (Again)

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager is the latest analyst to put Texas star Bijan Robinson in a midnight green jersey. He had the triple-threat running back going to Philly at pick No. 10 in a mock draft released on April 18.

Schrager wrote: “I know the Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since the 1980s. I also know there aren’t many elite players in this class. Robinson is one. Pure and simple.”

In his latest mock draft @PSchrags has Bijan Robinson to the Eagles at Pick 10 The Bijan Buzz is getting louder 👀 pic.twitter.com/wkXWrIpYjh — Birds vs Boys Pod (@BirdsVsBoysPod) April 18, 2023

Robinson has been the topic of much speculation due to his position. He is far and away the best running back in the draft but teams don’t tend to value that position in the first round. Still, the thought of putting him in Nick Sirianni’s offense – behind the game’s best offensive line – has to be tempting. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie even hinted at getting more explosive at the NFL Annual Meeting.

“Offenses dominate in this league,” Lurie told reporters on March 28, “and that’s why we’ve always focused more resource allocation on making sure we have an outstanding offense because it’s very hard to stop. It’s impossible, given the rules of this league.”