Eagles Rule Key Starter Out, Elevate 2 Role Players

Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata has been downgraded to out for Week 5. The monstrous Aussie had previously been listed doubtful after missing practice on Friday. Jack Driscoll is expected to start in his place.

The Eagles made a few other roster moves prior to kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals. Linebacker Kyron Johnson was upgraded from questionable to no injury designation. The rookie cleared the concussion protocols and should see snaps on special teams. Meanwhile, the team elevated kicker Cameron Dicker and safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad. Dicker will take over for Jake Elliott who is dealing with a right ankle injury.

“I’m excited, I stay ready for the opportunities and so this is just another opportunity for me,” Dicker told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “There’s just an element of just like, ‘Go out there, do your thing, you’ve got to be confident with it. Make sure you’re doing your job and then just go out there and swing.”

Injury Update: Jordan Mailata's game status has been downgraded to Out and Kyron Johnson's status has been upgraded to No Status from Questionable. https://t.co/hTvn7PmO49 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about Dicker’s mental toughness earlier in the week. The hybrid punter-kicker was scored 386 points at the University of Texas while connecting on clutch kicks in big games. His Longhorns beat Oklahoma 49-0 on Saturday.

“He was kicking and we put him through a couple different things that tested and showed that for us,” Sirianni said of Dicker. “I know there’s a big game this weekend between Oklahoma and Texas, and I know he made a big time kick in that game and that’s one of the bigger games obviously in college football.”

This Day in Texas History – 2018🤘 Cameron Dicker hits a 40 yard field goal to beat Oklahoma 48-45 in an instant Red River classic. pic.twitter.com/tQ7TT0Y5yE — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) October 6, 2020

DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins Suited Up

The Eagles released video footage of players leaving the hotel and getting on the team bus on Sunday afternoon. The best dressed award goes to DeVonta Smith, with Quez Watkins finishing a close second. Both receivers were styling and profiling in blue tailored suits, with clean white sneakers on their feet.

Philadelphia will be wearing white jerseys and black pants (white stripe down the side) on the field in Arizona. Midnight green helmets, of course. Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. The Eagles-Cardinals game will be broadcast on FOX with Chris Myers and Robert Smith calling the action and Jennifer Hale providing sideline reports.

Sirianni Delivers Message on ‘Physicality’

Sirianni delivered a message about “physicality” to the team this week. He wanted to reinforce the idea of the Eagles being tough, physical, nasty. That is their identity as they look to improve to a perfect 5-0.

“We talked a lot about our identity as a football team and what we’re continuing to build,” Sirianni told reporters. “One thing we talk about is physicality, and that was kind of like our identity last year, we really felt like we’re mean, we’re tough, we’re nasty, [and] we’re physical.

“That’s kind of what the message was – same message this week. There are a lot of football clips to show guys being mean and nasty, tough and physical. There were a lot of clips at my disposal and I used one of those.”