Eagles Urged to Target Playmaker who Dominated Under Vic Fangio

Rebuilding the defense is a top organizational priority for general manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles, especially with a potentially radically different scheme imported by new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio inherits a defense that was a major factor in the Eagles’ epic collapse from 10-1 and a seemingly safe perch atop the NFC East to finishing 11-6 before suffering a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Eagles prioritize players with past experience in Fangio’s system when free agency begins on March 13. In that vein, ESPN’s Tim McManus suggests that linebacker Josey Jewell could be one of the Eagles’ top targets this offseason.

“Jewell played under Fangio for three seasons (2019-21) when he was head coach in Denver,” McManus writes. “Considered a well-rounded player, Jewell had 453 tackles, nine sacks and seven fumble recoveries over six seasons in Denver. He has worn the green dot in recent seasons, responsible for relaying communication from the coaches and getting the unit lined up.

“The Eagles were a mess at linebacker last season. They paid the price for underinvesting at the position, especially with rookie Nakobe Dean sidelined for much of the year with foot injuries. Adding a veteran who could help keep the back seven in correct position could go a long way.”

What Josey Jewell Would Bring to Eagles’ Defense

In addition to having valuable experience in Fangio’s system, Jewell remains a productive player at a position the Eagles would desperately like to upgrade.

Not only did Jewell’s most productive seasons come while playing under Fangio, but the veteran defensive coordinator also entrusted the linebacker with green-d0t responsibilities, as the quarterback of the defense.

“I think he’s gotten comfortable in the system,” Fangio said of Jewell in 2020. “And he’s an instinctive player anyway—but it’s gotten to the point now because he’s gotten a lot of playing time that it’s really showing. I’ve been very, very pleased with his play.”

Having past experience calling Fangio’s defense would place Jewell in the position of being a bit of a player-coach when it comes to helping teammates learn a new system. Additionally, the 29-year-old would also represent an upgrade over the personnel currently in place on the field for the Eagles.

This past season, Jewell produced 108 tackles — which would have been the second-highest total for an Eagles defender, while adding three sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups.

What is Josey Jewell’s Market Value?

The Eagles can begin negotiating with free agents, such as Jewell, when the legal tampering period begins on March 11, and Philadelphia is well positioned from a cap space standpoint to shop at the top of the market if that’s what Roseman desires.

Currently projected to have $19.9 million in cap space, ahead of free agency opening, if the Eagles view Jewell as the solution to a going concern at a critical position on defense, spending flexibility shouldn’t be a hurdle.

Spotrac sets Jewell’s anticipated market value at $7.6 Million, AAV, on a two-year contract worth approximately $15.33 million.

If this is the offseason the Eagles finally address significantly bolstering the talent at linebacker, a player of Jewell’s caliber with experience playing for Fangio makes sense as a top free-agent target.