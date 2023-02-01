Eagles Respond to Rape, Kidnapping Charges Levied at Josh Sills

Crashing through the relatively quiet storm before Super Bowl week came a jarring report of Josh Sills being indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. The undrafted rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles engaged in two first-degree felonies on charges stemming from a 2019 incident in his native Ohio.

Sills, who has seen only 4 snaps this season, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The Eagles released the following statement: “The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder flashed enough promise at training camp to snake a roster spot from veteran Jack Anderson. The team has also kept Sills on the active roster ahead of veteran Sua Opeta who was waived on January 6 before returning to the practice squad. General manager Howie Roseman was very high on Sills’ intangibles coming out of training camp.

“When you talk about Sills, he’s 6’5″, he’s 330 pounds, he has long arms. He’s powerful, he’s versatile,” Roseman told reporters on August 30. “He can play inside or outside. I’m not putting him in Canton — I’m starting to listen to my own description, and it sounds unbelievable.”

According to prosecutors, Sills “engaged in sexual conduct” with an unnamed victim and “purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force” on December 5, 2019. He was indicted on one felony count of rape and one felony count of kidnapping following an investigation by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. The document was signed and stamped by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Sills has a court date on the books set for February 16.

Eagles Under Pressure to Release Sills on Social Media

Eagles fans were appalled by the accusations against Sills and took to Twitter in force to call for the team to release him. They don’t want the 25-year-old rookie to hang a dark cloud over their Super Bowl season, plus the charges are graphic and disgusting in nature.

Several people commented underneath an article detailing the Eagles donation of 30,000 sports bras to the tri-state area via their partnership with Operation Warm. Perhaps the timing was a bit tone deaf, but it was unfair to criticize the organization as they look to gather as much information as they can about the incident before making a drastic move.

Either way, Eagles fans pounced: “That’s cool but if you care about women you’ll cut Josh Sills.” Another agitated fan responded: “That time has passed. They don’t care enough, if they cut him now it’s a PR move.”

Replacement Options Endless on Practice Squad

Cutting Sills wouldn’t hurt the Eagles’ depth too much along the offensive line. They have a wealth of talent on the practice squad, including the aforementioned Sua Opeta (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) who has appeared in 25 games (4 starts) over a three-year career. He would provide a plug-and-option for the active roster.

The Eagles also have center Cameron Tom (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) guard Tyrese Robinson (6-foot-3, 317 pounds), tackle Fred Johnson (6-foot-7, 326 pounds), tackle Roderick Johnson (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) down on the practice squad.