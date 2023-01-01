Eagles Pro Bowler Carted Off Field, Transported to Hospital

The entire Philadelphia Eagles’ sideline ran over to the 20-yard line to check on Josh Sweat as he lay writhing in pain on the turf. The Pro Bowl defensive end was carted off the field early in the first quarter on Sunday after suffering a neck injury. He was transported to a local hospital and maintained movement in all his extremities, according to the team.

Sweat was hurt on the opening scoring drive for the New Orleans Saints, a 15-play drive that went 75 yards and ate up 8:58 off the clock. He was attempting to make a tackle on running back Alvin Kamara when Ndamukong Suh landed awkwardly on his neck and shoulder area. Sweat was down motionless for a few seconds, then lifted his hands and fingers to show he had movement. Nonetheless, it was a scary scene as the cart came out and trainers loaded him into a stretcher.

Sweat was enjoying a career year with 11 sacks and 23 quarterback hits before sustaining the neck injury. He narrowly missed out on his second straight Pro Bowl appearance; with many experts saying he was snubbed.

The 25-year-old is arguably the best pass rusher on a talented Eagles’ defensive line that made NFL history on Sunday. Brandon Graham’s second-quarter sack gave him 10 for the season, giving the Eagles four players with at least 10 sacks on the season which set a new mark in the record books.

Sweat’s Importance on Stunts Detailed by Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles have been relying on a good deal of stunt plays to rack up sacks this season. A stunt is when the defensive end and defensive tackle switch roles in their gap assignments in a twisting move meant to confuse the blockers. Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat have been the two poster boys for it.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon detailed how important the play has been for his pass-rushing scheme following a two-sack performance from Sweat versus Chicago.

“I think our front has a pretty good feel for when to use certain tools,” Gannon told reporters on December 21. “We set it up in a way that we say, ‘Hey, here is your tool bucket and you can apply these tools when this happens.’ We have a smart room. Those guys are smart and they’ve played at a high level and they’ve played a lot of ball.

“Then using those tools is one thing, but executing those tools is another thing. I think what you’re seeing is our guys – that’s why when you see sacks and things happen like that, Sweaty makes the sack. Well, Grave set him up, because he really made that stunt go, what Grave did to the guard and what in turn that does to the tackle when Sweaty is looping around there.”

Eagles Down 5 Starters After Josh Sweat Injury

Sweat’s absence means the Eagles are now down five starters following injuries to quarterback Jalen Hurts, right tackle Lane Johnson, nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Josiah Scott started at nickel cornerback on Sunday, with Jack Driscoll taking over at right tackle and Reed Blankenship at safety. Gardner Minshew was the starter at quarterback for Hurts. Meanwhile, standout receiver DeVonta Smith was seen limping off the field at the end of the second quarter. Stay tuned.