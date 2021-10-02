Eagles Activate ‘Ballhawk’ Ex-Jaguars CB, Add O-Line Depth

The Philadelphia Eagles activated two players ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. The team added cornerback Josiah Scott and guard/tackle Jack Driscoll to the 53-man roster, meaning they are eligible to play versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scott gives the Eagles interesting depth in the secondary if they make him active. Darius Slay and Steven Nelson are the unquestioned starters on the outside, with Avonte Maddox manning the slot. Rookie Zech McPhearson seems to have fallen out of a favor with the coaching staff after a stellar training camp. He has seen only two defensive snaps this season and none since Week 1. Andre Chachere and Mac McCain III are the options behind him.

Josiah Scott was a 2020 4th-round pick of #Jaguars. Played just 80 defensive snaps last year. 32 total passes defensed (including 7 interceptions) in 30 games at Michigan State. Nicknamed "The Gnat" for his persistent coverage on receivers. Better fit in the slot.#Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Driscoll fills an immediate need on the offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 312-pounder is a hybrid lineman who can play either tackle or guard. The Eagles lost left guard Isaac Seumalo for the year, while right guard Brandon Brooks remains on short-term injured reserve.

Andre Dillard is set to make his second straight start at left tackle for an injured Jordan Mailata. He’s due back in six to eight weeks. Nate Herbig and Landon Dickerson are sliding in at left and right guard, respectively. It’s the same old song for Philadelphia who endured 14 different offensive line combinations in 16 games last season.

#Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland is a big fan of OT Jack Driscoll, who enters Year 2. Loves how detailed he is. Says he even undervalued Driscoll's quickness and suddenness coming out of college. Also says he's "smart as hell." pic.twitter.com/nhrOdy3F3O — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) June 9, 2021

Scouting Report on Josiah Scott

The Eagles shipped cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-rounder in 2023 for Scott back in May. Not too much was about the trade at the time as it was seen mostly as a low-risk, high-ceiling move. Scott, a three-year starter at Michigan State, could potentially see snaps at nickel corner if Maddox struggles.

Fun fact: Josiah Scott’s nickname at Michigan State was “The Gnat.” — Andrew DiCecco (@ADiCeccoNFL) May 18, 2021

The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He played in six games last season and saw 80 defensive snaps. Scott only had 11 total tackles, although the scouting reports were promising on him coming out of college.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared Scott to Maddox and wrote:

He has above average recovery burst and athleticism, so he should be able to make the move to the slot despite limited reps there. He lacks play strength for matchups against size and will go ankle-biting in run support in order to avoid heavy collisions. He has ball-hawking traits and coverage talent is not an issue. His ability to stay healthy and overcome his size/strength limitations could be the difference between being a starting nickel or solid backup.

Good look at Josiah Scott's first interception pic.twitter.com/8m28whF4HF — Zach Berridge (@ZachBerridge) September 9, 2017

Rodney McLeod’s Leadership Needed

The return of Rodney McLeod – no matter what kind of role he has versus Kansas City – should band-aid a lot of flaws in the Eagles’ secondary. He is their defensive leader on the backend, plus one of six team captains. His ability to rally the troops and get everyone on the same page can’t be overstated.

“That’s huge to have that veteran leadership out there,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “And so, really excited that he’s going to get back out there and be able to contribute in this game. And because, you know, we need those guys out in the field that have that type of leadership that Rodney has. So really excited to have him back.”