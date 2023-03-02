JuJu Smith-Schuster Escalates Chiefs-Eagles Feud, A.J. Brown Responds

It’s a ridiculous and unnecessary feud that just won’t go away. Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to play the role of class clown in a mocking video directed at the Philadelphia Eagles on social media. In it, the one-time Pro Bowler gets kidnapped by Chinese spies and details an elaborate plan to insert an algorithm via a “TikTok boy.”

The video is long and a bit disjointed, but it is intended to poke fun at the entire Eagles team. Smith-Schuster puts together a 2-minute skit where he and friends impersonate key figures like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Nick Sirianni, and James Bradberry. It’s not that funny, to be honest.

However, Brown caught wind of it and fired back at Smith-Schuster in a series of deleted tweets. Brown’s tone was menacing and contentious as he warned Smith-Schuster to back off. He wrote: “you really need to find you somebody else to play with. Don’t let that ring get you beat tf up. Because I’m with all the dumb Shii. I’m not gone speak on it no more.”

Smith-Schuster’s Valentine’s Day Joke Started Feud

The Chiefs-Eagles feud started in earnest following a Valentine’s Day message from Smith-Schuster directed at Bradberry. High off his Super Bowl win, the 26-year-old thought it would be funny to troll Bradberry with a custom greeting that mentioned his costly holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII.

You remember that one, right? The controversial call arguably lost the game for the Eagles, although Bradberry admitted he tugged at Smith-Schuster’s jersey on the play.

Whether it was a penalty or not doesn’t matter. Smith-Schuster’s attempt at humor caused an uproar on social media where several Eagles players barked back and took shots at Smith-Schuster for his pretty average postseason numbers: 10 catches for 89 yards, with no touchdowns. Brown was the ringleader of the group, slapping the nickname “Tik-Tok Boy” on Smith-Schuster and crediting Patrick Mahomes for “resurrecting” his career.

Controversial Holding Call Debated and Accepted

The call on Bradberry appeared to be the correct call on the field. He definitely held Smith-Schuster as he broke for the outside, which was clarified and outlined by referee Carl Cheffers after Super Bowl LVII. The play occurred with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of a game that was tied at 35-35. That flag gave the Chiefs an automatic first down and allowed them to run out the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal.

The argument wasn’t that holding happened on the play. It did. But, why throw the flag in such a critical moment? Eagles players were miffed as to why the refs wouldn’t swallow the whistle there. After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni took the high road and accepted the decision.

“I’m going to argue with different things of calls here and there, but it’s not my job to make the call,” Sirianni told reporters. “Those guys got to do that in split-second scenarios. That’s what he saw, and he called it. I know it always appears to be that it’s one call that makes that game. That’s not what it is. There are so many plays that contribute to the ending result of the game and today, they were better than we were.”