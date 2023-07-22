Ex-Patriots Star Reveals New Details on Trick Play vs. Eagles

Sometimes the best plays are the ones that aren’t supposed to happen. Those in-the-moment audibles can sometimes change the trajectory of an entire game. Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman vividly illustrated that point in an interview with the “New Heights” podcast crew.

Edelman, who retired from football in 2021, was explaining a trick play to Jason and Travis Kelce from a 2019 contest at Lincoln Financial Field that resulted in an unscripted 15-yard touchdown pass. The surprise toss proved to be the game-winning score as the Patriots beat the Eagles 17-10 that day. But, the coaching staff didn’t want Edelman to throw it.

“That wasn’t a designed play,” Edelman told New Heights. “Night before the game, we’re doing walkthroughs and s***, I get the ball and we play with this little lacrosse ball in like the hotel thing and I get it and I’m like, ‘Hey yo Philly’ and I hit Phil [Dorsett]. [Josh] McDaniels goes, ‘Don’t you f****** think about that’ and I go like ‘Coach, what if he’s wide open? He goes ‘Just throw it to the f****** screen.’”

Edelman’s pass TD against the Eagles was never supposed to happen 🤯 @BWWings pic.twitter.com/IA4HyMlk7N — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 19, 2023

Edelman’s audible wasn’t as electric or memorable as the famed Philly Special from Super Bowl LII, but the play has etched its way into the lore of the Patriots-Eagles rivalry. The Eagles’ defense had been suffocating through three quarters and held the Patriots to 74 yards on the ground. Spurred on by Edelman, New England resorted to wizardry at the 10:49 mark of the third quarter to walk out of South Philly with the victory.

“We couldn’t run the ball at all. We couldn’t do anything,” Edelman said. “We had to throw something out there.”

OC Josh McDaniels always has a backup plan! Julian Edelman with a 15-yard TD pass! #Patriots #Eagles

pic.twitter.com/Yw4ZthyQia — CJR Sports – Sports Handicapper! (@Sports_CJR) November 17, 2019

Jason Kelce Expecting ‘Intense Game’ in Season Opener

The Eagles will travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts on September 10 for the season opener against the Patriots. It was already a tough matchup to start the year, then throw in the fact that the Patriots are honoring Tom Brady that day and it’s almost a “Mission Impossible” scenario.

Somebody tell Jason Kelce his "underdog" card just expired. Now he plays on by far the NFL's most talented team. His BACKUP quarterback just outplayed Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. Now all the hungry dogs around the NFL are chasing the Eagles. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 9, 2018

All-Pro center Jason Kelce spoke to NFL Network about the challenge of dealing with the New England crowd and the ultimate test the Eagles are facing in Week 1. Intense is the best word to sum it up.

“They’re going to be pretty pumped up. The crowd’s going to be going crazy in Foxborough,” Kelce said. “You know the last time we played them I think was 2019 after the Super Bowl and they got the better of us in that game. I knew as soon as they told us we were playing the AFC East this year that we had some tough games ahead of us.

“That conference is so stacked right now. They have arguably the best coach of all time [Bill Belichick], and then the three other teams in that division have all made improvements and are riding high. So, open it up with New England when they’re honoring the greatest quarterback of all time [Tom Brady], yeah, it’s going to be an intense game.”

Training Camp Times/Dates Announced

Eagles players are required to report for training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 25. The first practice will take place on July 26 at 10 a.m. with head coach Nick Sirianni addressing the media at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to a team spokesperson. The Eagles will hold three total practices during the first week — July 26, July 28, and July 30 — plus a walk-through on July 27. Expect another light summer in South Philly.