Giants Starter Spews Venom at Eagles’ Nick Sirianni for ‘Free Ride’

Julian Love appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Thursday and shared some interesting thoughts on Nick Sirianni. The starting safety for the New York Giants seemed to indicate that anyone could have coached the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl.

According to Love, Sirianni has been on a “free ride” during his tenure as head coach due to an experienced roster. He also threw shade at Sirianni’s polarizing personality, calling out the way he mean-mugged the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round. The venom was real from one of the Eagles’ most heated NFC East rivals.

“He is a guy who is really doing a good job because he’s not getting in the way of his team,” Love said, via Crossing Broad’s Bob Wankel. “He has an experienced roster, from top to bottom, offense and defense.”

When pressed about Sirianni’s antics on the sideline, Love said: “I don’t like it. I don’t like it all. I mean, he’s in for a free ride right now, you guys can coach this team.”

Some interesting Nick Sirianni comments from Giants safety Julian Love on GMFB this morning. pic.twitter.com/xdxeKGjuhD — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) February 2, 2023

Love tied for a game-high 8 tackles during a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round. His head coach, Brian Daboll, was recently named a finalist for NFL Coach of the Year honors along with Doug Pederson (Jaguars) and Kyle Shanahan (49ers). Sirianni was snubbed for the award voted on by The Associated Press.

Sirianni Addresses Playing the Role of Antagonist

Sirianni was asked about his demonstrative nature and why he sometimes plays the role of antagonist after beating the Giants. He didn’t duck or evade the question, instead he owned it by telling reporters to quiz some of his rivals from high school and college. They didn’t like his trash-talking back at Southwestern High School in Jamestown, New York. Neither did the ones at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio.

“Ask some John Carroll guys or Baldwin Wallace guys,” Sirianni told reporters. “I know my brother married a girl from our rival high school. Kind of rival. A little smaller school. They have all sorts of family members there, and my brother will go to an event at Randolph and he’ll be like, you know the people there still don’t like you from all the things that you did when you were playing against them.

“All I care about is our team and I’m not really concerned about anything else that anybody thinks except for our team and trying to help those guys to be in position to make plays and make them the best football players they can possibly be.”

Congratulations to Mount Union alumnus, Nick Sirianni '03, for leading the Philadelphia @Eagles to Super Bowl LVII! Good luck, Coach! #BeExceptionalhttps://t.co/Wa9lDRcxx1 — Univ. of Mount Union (@mountunion) January 30, 2023

Eagles Place Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List

The Eagles were dealing with a bit of drama on Wednesday when a grand jury indicted Josh Sills on felony charges for kidnapping and rape stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio. The undrafted rookie was officially placed on the Commissioner Exempt List by the NFL and suspended from attending games and practices until further notice. The team is in the process of “gathering more information” on the matter.