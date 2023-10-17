Eagles News: Philly Signs Juilo Jones on Bargain Over Ex-Saints Starter

Raise your hand if you had the Philadelphia Eagles signing seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones on your bingo card. The latest Eagles news revealed that the franchise signed Jones, and the update came straight from the team’s Twitter account. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles chose to sign Jones over free agent wideouts Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon among others who the team hosted for an October 16, 2023 workout.

“The Eagles recently placed WR Quez Watkins on IR with a hamstring injury and worked out WRs Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon on Monday,” Schefter tweeted on October 17. “In the end, they turned to Julio Jones, who will be on his fourth team in four years. Jones’ 13,629 career receiving yards are the most of any active player in the NFL.”

Callaway played three seasons for the Saints and served as one of the team’s starting receivers in 2021. As for Jones, the star receiver’s numbers have declined in four straight seasons.

The veteran last played for the Buccaneers appearing in 10 games for Tampa Bay in 2022. Jones posted 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Bucs.

Philadelphia Eagles News: Julio Jones Signed a Practice Squad Deal With Philly

Eagles fans would be wise to have low expectations about the kind of production Jones will give Philadelphia. Jones’ days as a Pro Bowl receiver are likely behind him, but the risk was relatively low for the Eagles. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Philly is signing Jones to the team’s practice squad.

“The Eagles are actually signing Julio Jones to their practice squad, source said, though expect a quick elevation and/or signing to the 53-man roster when he gets up to speed,” Rapoport detailed on Twitter. “Most signings this time of year start on the PS to manage rosters. This is another example.”

This means Jones’ deal is not costing the Eagles front office a lot of money or cap space. BetMGM provides a detailed breakdown on the practice squad financial structure and keep in mind Jones would be on the higher end of this thanks to his previous 12 NFL seasons.

“The minimum salary for NFL practice squad players if $12,000 per week,” BetMGM detailed on September 7. “If a player has accrued at least two seasons, their minimum salary is $16,100 per week and maximum salary is $20,600 per week.

“If a player with fewer than two seasons is on the practice squad for all 18 weeks, they would earn $216,000. That’s approximately 29% of the NFL league minimum salary for rookies, $750,000.

“If a player with at least two seasons is on the practice squad for all 18 weeks, they would earn between $289,800 and $370,800. The veteran league minimum salary starts at $870,000.”

Jones played on a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bucs in 2022, per Spotrac. It appears Jones will play for significantly less in Philadelphia for the remainder of 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles Rumors: Philly Passed on Signing Marquez Callaway & Dezmon Patmon

Julio Jones has 50 catches for 804 yards and five TDs in seven career games against the Eagles, including a game-winning TD in 2019. Now, he'll try to bring some of that to Philadelphia as the Eagles’ potential No. 3 WR. pic.twitter.com/vDEe8EE7Ib — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

Essentially, whatever Jones adds to the Eagles is a bonus, but the move does show the front office has some level of concern about the team’s receivers. For now, the latest Eagles news indicates Philadelphia will pass on signing Patmon or Callaway.

Patmon played three seasons for the Colts making a minimal impact with 4 receptions for 45 yards during this stretch. Callaway’s best season came as a New Orleans starter with the wideout notching 46 catches for 698 yards and 6 touchdowns in 17 appearances during the 2021 season.