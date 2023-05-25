Eagles Sign Future Hall of Famer for Super Bowl ‘Luxury Move’

Adding a seven-time Pro Bowler who has routinely killed the Philadelphia Eagles might be the best move of a near-perfect offseason. Heck, it might get general manager Howie Roseman a lifetime contract. Imagine Julio Jones in a midnight green jersey, leaping high over linebackers and nickel cornerbacks, as the team’s starting slot receiver in 2023.

Jones remains unsigned in free agency as he wrestles with the idea of retirement versus chasing the Super Bowl ring he never won. Injuries have slowed him down — 21 missed games since his last 1,000-yard season in 2019 — but throwing him out there for limited snaps could be the Fountain of Youth.

The 34-year-old could be “the kind of luxury move a team like this makes to further elevate its Super Bowl potential,” according to USA Today’s Cory Woodroof. It’s definitely worth a card shuffle for a low-risk, high-reward gambler like Roseman.

Just thinking about that time the Eagles blitzed on 4th down and Julio Jones took it to the HOUSE 😤 🎥: @NFLpic.twitter.com/9ZzHKUZsJk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 6, 2022

Woodroof wrote the following:

Jones’ health has been a point of concern in recent seasons, but Philadelphia is deep enough at the position to give the former Atlanta Falcons star the limited snaps he’d need to really make an impact and stay as healthy as possible. While the Eagles have a very good receiver room as it is, adding Jones is the kind of luxury move a team like this makes to further elevate its Super Bowl potential.

Remember, Jones was teammates with current Eagles starter A.J. Brown for one season in Tennessee. Those two players share a deep respect and bond despite their short time together. It would be a fitting end to see them raise the Lombardi Trophy as teammates in Philadelphia. Make it happen.

You have taught me a lot in a short period of time. I’m grateful to be apart of you journey. You’re the reason why I started to begin to play this game. A HOF receiver is what you are and what I strive to be one day. Thank you, I’ll take it from here! Salute! pic.twitter.com/AtmCEIWkjB — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) March 16, 2022

Looking for Encore After Record-Breaking Year

A.J. Brown was everything all at once for the Eagles during his debut season in South Philly. He came out of the gates on fire — 10 catches for 155 yards — and scorched every blade of grass on his way to a franchise-record 1,496 receiving yards in 2023. It was nothing short of remarkable for a player who drew immediate comparisons to Terrell Owens. Now, Brown is eager for an encore — only this time he wants a better ending.

“You can always be better,” Brown told reporters, via Dave Spadaro. “Being a well-rounded receiver, that’s something I can always work on. The sky is the limit. I have goals and I know it takes a lot of work to achieve those goals. We’re working one day at a time. That’s where we are right now.”

“At some point you gotta get off the mat and keep on working.” — A.J. Brown on getting over the Super Bowl loss pic.twitter.com/ELIQEYxlLO — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) May 17, 2023

Darius Slay Lobbied for Jones in 2021

Count Darius Slay among those interested in signing Jones to a one-year deal. The Pro Bowl cornerback lobbied hard for the future Hall of Famer back in 2021 when rumors surfaced he wanted a trade out of Atlanta. Jones ended up in Tennessee, but the Eagles were thought to be in the mix to make a move for him. He has long been a cheerleader for Jones dating back to Slay’s Detroit days.

“Very, very talented, man,” Slay said of Jones in 2017, via the Detroit Free Press. “One of the best. He can take something from 10 yards to 60, quick. You got to know his awareness, you got to know where he’s at and just contain him.”