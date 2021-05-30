NFL Rumors: Eagles ‘Sniffing Around’ Future Hall of Famer

The San Francisco 49ers have quietly emerged as the favorites to land All-Pro receiver Julio Jones in a trade. The Atlanta Falcons just started listening to offers last week so it’s early in the process, and don’t count out the Philadelphia Eagles from making a phone call.

In fact, Sports Illustrated’s Eagle Maven cites sources saying that the Eagles are “lurking in the shadows” and “sniffing around” on a potential trade for Jones. The asking price appears to be high, though. The Falcons want a first-round pick and full assumption by the new team of his $15.3 million guaranteed salary in 2021, along with another $2 million in guaranteed pay for 2022 (via Pro Football Talk). Ouch.

Still, Eagles general manager Howe Roseman has turned a garbage salary-cap situation into gold before by restructuring contracts. Remember, Philadelphia is poised to add $16.31 million to their books once they shed the contracts of Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Malik Jackson on June 1.

Eagle Maven Ed Kracz lays out that scenario:

A pair of sources confirmed, also on Saturday, a report earlier this week that Philadelphia is indeed sniffing around the Atlanta Falcons superstar receiver. And, if it happens, wouldn’t that bring some extra juice for the season opener, which happens to be in Atlanta against the Falcons? Some questions to consider: Is it unreasonable to think a trade won’t happen? No. Not with GM Howie Roseman at the controls.

Sources confirm #Eagles interest in Julio Jones. Though not the frontrunner, it could happen. Here are some questions to consider first:https://t.co/gMdOaxTmK3 — Ed Kracz (@kracze) May 29, 2021

Seahawks, Titans, Rams Looking at Jones

The 49ers and Eagles aren’t the only two teams showing interest in Jones. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Seattle Seahawks have discussed a trade with Atlanta and Jones has actually had a conversation with quarterback Russell Wilson about possibly teaming up. Add the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams to the mix, too (via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo).

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

There are mixed messages in terms of compensation. One report claimed the Falcons were already offered a first-round pick for Jones, while another one claims they turned down a second-rounder prior to the NFL draft. The 49ers don’t have a first-round pick to offer in 2022 (they traded it to the Miami Dolphins), but the Eagles may have three first-rounders to dangle at Atlanta.

Asking around league on Julio Jones, teams are watching 49ers closely, though uncertain how far they'd go after giving up 1s for Trey Lance. Ravens would be willing to get involved at right price. High demand plus $15M salary a hurdle. Teams could ask ATL to cover some cost. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 30, 2021

The real sticking point may come down to the financials as Jones may want a commitment on an extension before signing off on a trade. The three-year, $66 million contract he inked in 2019 has a potential out in 2023 and carries a $7.75 million dead-cap charge. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver is coming off a down year in 2020 — 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns — and he turns 33 years old on Feb. 8.

Eagles Could Surely Use Veteran Receiver

The oldest wide receiver on the Eagles’ roster is 25-year-old Greg Ward. Think about that. And the five leading pass-catchers on the depth chart — Ward, Jalen Reagor, DeVonta Smith, Travis Fulgham — have a combined 32 starts to their names.

Greg Ward confirms that every receiver has to learn every position on the field. Inside, outside, slot, wherever. They will all move all over the formation. Ward said he can't believe he's the oldest guy in the group at age 25. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) May 26, 2021

Yes, Philadelphia wanted to start a youth movement but that’s a serious lack of experience in the room. Trading for Jones could fix that. Ward himself commented on how “crazy” it was for him to be the veteran leader of the group.

“I’m the oldest guy in the group, which is crazy because I’m still young,” Ward said. “We’re all just working to focus on all the positions. We’re all going to play all the [receiver] positions. I’m steady asking a lot of questions. I’m asking the guys that just came in a lot of questions. I’m still learning myself.”

