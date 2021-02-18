NFL Rumors: Eagles Draft ‘Surprise’ Player in First Round

If the Philadelphia Eagles actually trade Carson Wentz — not a done deal by any stretch — then logic dictates they would build the franchise around Jalen Hurts. But common sense doesn’t always run the front office.

There are crazy rumors, plus a slew of mock drafts, predicting the Eagles select a rookie quarterback with the sixth overall pick. Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Zach Wilson (BYU) are expected to be off the board, but there are options at the position. Ohio State’s Justin Fields would be an intriguing candidate to hedge their bet on Hurts. North Dakota State’s Trey Lance is another option in the Top 10, or Alabama’s Mac Jones later in the first round.

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News cited a non-Eagles “management source” who speculated that Wentz would be dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for less than what GM Howie Roseman wanted. He would turn around and use the sixth pick on a quarterback, although no name was specified.

Spoke with NFL management source (not from Eagles) about the Wentz melodrama. His viewpoint: If Wentz doesn’t want the Bears, Bears aren’t gonna trade for him. Eventually the Eagles take whatever Indy is offering, maybe a second plus something. Also, Eagles draft a QB 6th overall — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 17, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Swap Picks, Trade for Ohio State QB

Meanwhile, Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus put together a mock draft where he had the Eagles trading up three spots (via the Miami Dolphins) to take Fields. Miami would use the sixth overall pick on LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase who is high on the wish list of many Eagles fans. Here is what Gayle wrote:

With Carson Wentz likely on his way out of Philadelphia, the Eagles need to get aggressive at upgrading at the quarterback position in April’s draft. Rookie Jalen Hurts showed flashes of competence as the team’s starter, but he still finished the last four weeks of the season as one of the lowest-graded quarterbacks. Fields has his own fair share of concerns as a prospect, but he’s still the No. 3 overall player on PFF’s board and the first-ranked college quarterback in terms of PFF passing grade over the past two seasons (2019-20).

three people have sent me DMs with how much jalen hurts squats — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 15, 2021

Don’t Count Out Kyle Trask From Florida

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is being projected as a day two pick in April’s draft. Maybe even in the third round. He threw for 4,283 and 43 touchdowns (eight interceptions) last year while completing 68.9% of his passes.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound flamethrower finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2020 after finishing his college career with 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns in 28 game appearances for the Gators. The statistics speak for themselves, but why would Trask be a fit in Philly? One name: Brian Johnson.

The Eagles’ new quarterbacks coach was credited for developing Trask at Florida. He was the Gators quarterbacks coach in 2018 and 2019 before getting promoted to offensive coordinator prior to Trask’s record-breaking 2020 campaign. Remember, Trask chucked six touchdowns in a game and tied Joe Burrow’s record for most touchdown passes in an SEC opener.

“He’s been exceptional in every part of the game, and guys have done a great job making plays and scoring touchdowns,” Johnson said of Trask, via Orlando Sentinel. “It’s been really fun to be a part of. Actually still got a long way to go, but he’s definitely off to a great start.”

Former #Gators QB Kyle Trask reacts to the news of QB Coach/OC Brian Johnson being hired by the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/j99XzQ8ouT — AllGators on Sports Illustrated (@SI_AllGators) January 28, 2021

READ ALSO: