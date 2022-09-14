Lions Exact Revenge on Eagles, Poach Franchise Favorite Player

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a versatile practice squad player on Wednesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Kayode Awosika is headed to the Detroit Lions after they poached the undrafted free agent from the Eagles.

Awosika, who received a futures contract back in January, played 43 snaps at right guard for Philadelphia in Week 18 last season. Pro Football Focus gave him an 86.1 run blocking grade in that game (79.7 overall). The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder out of Buffalo was well-liked within the organization after being cross-trained at guard and tackle.

Here’s an old scouting report on Awosika, via Bleacher Report:

Awisoka shows tightness in his lower half that results in below-average fluidity and short-area quickness, causing him to struggle against stutters and hesitations from shifty defenders. His best fit is inside, and he projects as a potential backup there with the ability to kick outside in a pinch.

The Eagles awarded Awosika the second-most guaranteed money ($125,000) when they first signed him in 2021. However, the 23-year-old failed to make the 53-man roster in consecutive seasons coming out of training camp. Awosika landed on the practice squad both times, leaving him subject to waiver claims and free for Detroit to sign on September 14.

Did Detroit steal Awosika out of spite? Probably not. The Lions are pretty banged up along the offensive line, with starting center Frank Ragnow questionable.

Eagles Have 2 Open Spots: 1 Practice, 1 Active

Awosika’s departure opens up a spot on the Eagles practice squad as they are down to 15 players there. Defensive end Matt Leo doesn’t count against the roster limit due to his international pathway exemption.

Here are the other guys toiling away: WR Devon Allen, RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Deon Cain, S Andre Chachere, T Le’Raven Clark, WR Britain Covey, LB Christian Elliss, CB Mario Goodrich, TE Dalton Keene, CB Mac McCain III, WR Auden Tate, LB Davion Taylor, TE Noah Togiai, C Cameron Tom, DT Marvin Wilson.

In the last couple of weeks, the Eagles have added three mid-round picks from last year's draft: 3-88: RB Trey Sermon

4-133: QB Ian Book

4-134: DE Janarius Robinson — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 13, 2022

Philadephia added defensive end Janarius Robinson after stealing him away from the Minnesota Vikings. He replaced Derek Barnett on the 53-man roster so the team still has an open spot to fill there. Meanwhile, tight end Tyree Jackson (knee) and offensive tackle Brett Toth (knee) remain on the Reserve/PUP list.

A.J. Brown Loves Philly, Passionate Eagles Fans

The lovefest between A.J. Brown and the City of Brotherly Love has reached DeVonta Smith-Wawa levels. He can’t get enough of the fans. And they can’t get enough of him.

AJ Brown is 2nd in the league in receiving after his 155 yard performance. It’s the first top-5 performance for an Eagles player since DeSean Jackson in 2019 (4th) Eagles haven’t had a top-2 week one performance since Donté Stallworth in 2006 — Chris Infante (@Infante54) September 13, 2022

Brown going out and making 10 catches for 155 yards in his Eagles debut only increased that love. Now he’ll formally get to introduce himself to the Philly faithful on Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. And he can’t wait.

“It’s been love ever since I got here. It’s been love. I appreciate them so much,” Brown told Good Morning Football. “They’ve been rocking with me as soon as I got here. And I just want to let my play do the talking for me, you know? And show the love back. So any chance I get to show love back to the fans I’m going to do so. It’s a special place, these are very passionate fans, and I can’t wait to play on Monday in the Linc. I know it’s gonna be rocking on Monday night.”